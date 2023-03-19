Toscana Resort Castelfalfi Announced as Latest Addition to Preferred Hotels and Resorts Legend Collection

The multi award-winning country estate resort continues to gain recognition for extending some of Tuscany's finest hospitality experiences

NEW YORK, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toscana Resort Castelfalfi, an exceptional countryside retreat located across 2,700 acres of protected vineyards, olive groves, lakes, and a wildlife reserve in Tuscany, has become the newest member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts prestigious Legend Collection. Launched in 2015, the collection is globally sophisticated and culturally refined, with properties that promise unforgettable guest experiences and feature exquisite accommodations, stellar and intuitive personal service, renowned dining, and exceptional spas in over 95 of the world's most remarkable destinations.

Located in the heart of the Florentine countryside, close to the 13th-century town of San Gimignano, Castelfalfi is committed to providing immersive guest experiences that draw from the surrounding rural landscapes, promote eco-sustainability, and support the local community - which includes the residents of Castelfalfi and other neighboring villages - through hospitality, organic wine, and olive oil production. The estate comprises an ultra-luxurious five-star hotel featuring 146 guestrooms and suites in the main hotel building and the adjacent turn of the 20th century tobacco warehouse, and luxury apartment and farmhouse-styled villas, designed for groups, families, and friends. For the seasonal spring reopening, Castelfalfi will launch Olivina, a new theatrical restaurant with a landscaped promenade that invites guests to sample the tastes, aromas, sounds, colors, and textures of Tuscany. Helmed by Davide De Simone, the new destination joins four other food and beverage concepts on the estate: a pizzeria and steakhouse, a pool cafe, a lounge bar, and The Country Clubhouse facing the region's largest championship golf course. Additionally, when the hotel re-opens on April 1, guests will be among the first to enjoy the newly re-designed suites - including signature suites, a renovated spa, and best-in-class facilities and programming for younger guests.

"We are delighted that Castelfalfi is now part of Preferred Hotels and Resorts' Legend Collection. In recent months and years, we have carefully reflected on the evolving needs of luxury travelers in order to enhance our facilities and the guest journey, including the architectural restoration of medieval buildings on the estate, new and fully refurbished guest rooms, expanded golf and wellness offerings, and the upcoming launch of our new signature restaurant, Olivina," said General Manager, Roberto Protezione. "As one of less than 100 properties globally to be accepted into Legend Collection membership, our new status, along with other top honors like our Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Award wins in 2021 and 2022 and acceptance into the Virtuoso Luxury circuit, is further recognition for our elevated standing as one of the region's finest hotel experiences."

Preferred Hotels and Resorts - the world's biggest independent hotel brand with a global portfolio of more than 650 luxury hotels, resorts, and residences in over 80 countries - brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand reputation and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels through strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and personalized guest support. Every property within the portfolio is required to maintain the quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels and Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. Through its five global collections - Legend, L.V.X., Lifestyle, Connect, and Preferred Residences - the independent hotel brand connects travelers seeking hotel experiences authentically connected to their surroundings and can provide unique hospitality experiences that meet their preferences for each occasion.

All guests of Toscana Resort Castelfalfi are eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, Preferred Hotels and Resorts' points-based loyalty program with more than 4.5 million travelers currently enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, I Prefer members earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Elite status, and other special benefits upon eligible stays at participating hotels and resorts worldwide. For reservations and more information about Toscana Resort Castelfalfi, visit www.Castelfalfi.com or the hotel home page on www.PreferredHotels.com.

