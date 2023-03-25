An Indian media company named "Motzoid India" Founded in Leicester in 2021

Motzoid India

An media company founded by Dhumik Pravin

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motzoid India, a new Indian media conglomerate company, has officially launched its operations in Leicester. Founded by prominent Indian film producer and director Dhumik Pravin on December 29th, 2021, Motzoid India is set to become a leading player in the media industry, producing high-quality films, music, and entertainment content.

Motzoid India is committed to producing films that are not only entertaining but also thought-provoking and socially relevant. With a focus on innovation and creativity, the company aims to address contemporary issues and challenges through its films.

The establishment of Motzoid India comes at a time when the global film industry is experiencing a renaissance, with the rise of streaming platforms and the emergence of new markets. The company is poised to take advantage of this trend by producing films that appeal to a wide audience, both in India and internationally.

In addition to producing films, Motzoid India also plans to venture into music and entertainment content production.

With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to quality, the company is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian media landscape.

Motzoid India is expected to announce its first set of film projects in the coming months, cementing its position as a leading player in the Indian media industry.

The company owns a YouTube channel under the company name and also has developed an application named Aerialgram which is available for IOS and Android.

For more information, please contact:

Motzoid India

Address: Leicester, UK

Email: info@motzoidindia.com

Website: www.motzoidindia.com

