Focus on global challenges when Swedish EU Presidency hosts European Humanitarian Forum

SWEDEN, March 19 - On 20–21 March, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Commission will co-host the European Humanitarian Forum in Brussels. The Forum brings together decision-makers and key actors from the humanitarian community with the aim of strengthening the EU’s role as a humanitarian actor. The Forum will be chaired by Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

“Sweden is one of the world’s largest humanitarian donors and takes global responsibility. Given the serious humanitarian situation around the world, not least following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more countries need to take their share of responsibility,” says Mr Forssell.

During the Forum, representatives of donor countries, the UN system, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and civil society will discuss current humanitarian issues and challenges. The aim is to broaden the humanitarian aid resource base globally and in the EU, strengthen the effectiveness of humanitarian aid and reduce humanitarian needs.

The Forum is taking place against the backdrop of a serious global situation. Humanitarian needs around the world have nearly tripled since 2019. The UN estimates that 339 million people are in need of humanitarian support this year. There are more than 100 million displaced people, and 50 million people in 45 countries are on the verge of famine.

Humanitarian needs are growing faster than the funding. To bridge the gap between needs and funding, the humanitarian donor base must be broadened, both in the EU and around the world. In global terms, the ten largest humanitarian donors account for more than 80 per cent of all humanitarian funding. In the EU, five Member States currently account for more than 85 per cent of the Member States’ total humanitarian funding.