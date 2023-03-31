ArtScene | the Podcast shines a Spotlight on the Art of Great Teaching

ArtScene | the Podcast is on Anchor.fm and Spotify, with RSS distribution across multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio.

Great teaching is an artform, and everyone has known an arts teacher who has that special something. ArtScene - the Podcast - uncovers their inspiring stories.

I saw this podcast as a different medium to shine the spotlight on talented teachers producing all those talented students.” — Michael Bell, Host

CENTREVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- If great teaching is an artform, what are those secret ingredients that make exemplary teachers so successful and endearing? QACPS Fine Arts Supervisor Michael Bell has launched a new podcast to find out, and to share these teachers’ stories. ArtScene | the Podcast features monthly episodes about talented Visual and Performing Arts teachers “who can turn moments into movements.” Listen worldwide on anchor.fm/artscene or listen on Spotify , with RSS distribution across multiple platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio and more.In February 1’s premiere episode, Cassie Hosler, QACPS 2022 Teacher of the Year, opens with an emotional glimpse into her world, long before becoming an award-winning art teacher at Church Hill Elementary School.“I wanted to be an art teacher, I really did,” shared Hosler, “but my mother said - Don't ever become a teacher. And, at first, I listened to her…I will never forget that moment.”In March 1’s second episode, QACPS 2020 Teacher of the Year, Amber Wright, shares how stepping outside her comfort zone to inspire change in others has helped shape her approach to teaching dance students, producing All-State dancers, and becoming a dedicated mother.“It could be the change of how they see the world, how they see dance, or how they see themselves,” says Wright.ArtScene uncovers what role emotions play in learning and how these teachers inspire confidence and belief in students.“Whatever emotional state you're in while you're learning, becomes linked to what you learn,” says Bell. “These teachers know how to connect that, show kids they truly care, and create the kind of environment where they can thrive. After all, that’s the first thing a child learns from you [as a teacher]—whether you truly care or not.”In episode 3, Betsy Babylon, shares her experience of being awarded 2023 Maryland Music Educators Association’s (MMEA) Outstanding New Music Teacher of the Year, and how her personal journey raising a child on the Autism spectrum helped her to develop this “magical ability to reach every student, no matter their ability level.” Babylon also shares secrets behind creating a thriving middle school Strings program with students who have never picked up an instrument before.“These podcasts are small chapters in a teachers’ much larger story—who they are as artists, parents, and struggles they’ve overcome as teachers. A lot of times, nobody knows about these small chapters, they only see the big awards,” says Bell. “But, the real triumphs begin within these small chapters, in those unseen interactions between teachers and students that make all the difference. I’m after sharing these stories, while shining a spotlight on our talented teachers.”To listen to ArtScene | the Podcast visit https://anchor.fm/artscene or listen on Spotify.To attend QACPS ArtScene Art Shows (which are among the largest statewide K-12 inclusive student art shows in Maryland) visit QACHS on Tuesday, April 25 from 5 – 8pm, and KIHS on Thursday, April 27 from 5 – 8pm. Both shows are FREE to the public.

Michael Bell is the Fine Arts Supervisor for QACPS and the 2022 NAEA Eastern Region Supervisor of the Year.