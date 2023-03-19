Brightwell Named Top Atlanta Workplace for Fifth Year in a Row

The award recognizes Brightwell's vibrant company culture and dedication to increasing worldwide financial access

ATLANTA, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta-based global payments technology company, Brightwell, has been awarded the prestigious Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Top Workplaces for the fifth year in a row. The award recognizes Brightwell's commitment to fostering a vibrant company culture that is dedicated to increasing worldwide financial access. The winners of the award are selected based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey that uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"Empowered by a shared purpose, our team at Brightwell is dedicated to serving our users with passion and values at the core of everything we do. This recognition is a tribute to their unwavering commitment and the culture we have built together," said Larry Hipp, CEO of Brightwell. "They don't see their job as a paycheck; they see it as a purpose. This award is a testament to them."

The award comes at a time of growth and momentum for Brightwell. Since launching ReadyRemit, a comprehensive global payments engine that enables fintechs, businesses, and other program managers, to capitalize on the digital cross-border payments market quickly and easily, the company has partnered with Virgin Voyages, Dash Solutions, and inCruises to help expand their respective payment offerings. Additionally, Brightwell's fraud detection and prevention engine, Arden, was named a 2022 award winner in the BIG Awards for Business.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces does this, and it pays dividends."

To learn more about how Brightwell prioritizes people, not products, please visit brightwell.com.

Media Contact

Willa Hahn, Alloy, on behalf of Brightwell, 8553008209, willa.hahn@alloycrew.com

SOURCE Alloy, on behalf of Brightwell