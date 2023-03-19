State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Queen Anne’s County

March 19, 2023

(STEVENSVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Queen Anne’s County.

The deceased is identified as Vincent Nixon, 44, of Chester, Maryland. Nixon was the passenger of a 2015 Jaguar involved in the crash. Emergency service personnel pronounced Nixon deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Jaguar is identified as John Mudge, 45, of Stevensville. Mudge was flown by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The second vehicle involved in the crash was a 2006 BMW X3. The driver is identified as Brenda Young, 40, of Greensboro. Young was transported by ground to the University of Maryland Emergency Center at Queenstown.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the report of a crash in the area of westbound Route 50, east of Piney Creek Road in Queen Anne’s County. The preliminary investigation indicates the BMW was traveling west in lane two on Route 50 when it was struck in the rear by the Jaguar. The Jaguar then struck the center guardrail. The BMW continued west and traveled off of the road through a fence.

Troopers from the Centreville Barrack responded to the scene. EMS personnel from Queen Anne’s County Fire Department also responded to assist. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration provided assistance with detours and road closures.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues the investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov