The Voynich Silenen Comedy: It Has Been Possible To Decode The Voynich Manuscript as A Bishop’s Memoir
EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been done. The Voynich Manuscript is decoded by an Renaissance Expert in Vienna. Discovery were made alongside about Switzerland, the Habsburgs and the Swiss Guards in the Vatican! Davos and St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Vienna also play a role. At the Papal College of Heiligenkreuz Benedict XVI. it was possibile to decode the famous manuscript, which is now the greatest mystery in human history, further to locate it exactly, to read the scripture and to translate several pages. The seemingly pointless book now has surprising content. The Manuskript, which has not been read anywhere in the world, has famous bathing scenes of naked women. The client is announced here and proven in: Die Voynich Silenen – Comedy by Gregor Bernhart-Koenigstein. A Book pre-release by the Be&Be Verlag in German and English you can find as PDF under the Link:
https://www.ots.at/presseaussendung/OTS_20230310_OTS0148/sensationen-zur-schweizer-garde-im-vatikan-und-zu-den-habsburgern-der-voynich-code-ist-geknackt-anhaenge and on the website of the Heiligenkreuz University. It can be quoted according to scientific rules. There is news about the history of Switzerland, its coat of arms, symbols of Wilhelm Tell. There is also new art historical imagery on the early history of the Habsburgs and the Battle of Sempach. The solution makes the manuscript even more exciting and humorous than it always was. That powerful Prince-Bishop of Sitten, Jost von Silenen, was perhaps the most important diplomat in early Switzerland at the time.
The famous, previously illegible Voynich manuscript has been successfully decrypted! The manuscript named after him, found by the Polish librarian Wilhelm Michael Voynich in 1912 in the Jesuit library in Frascati near Rome and now in Yale University, written in an unknown script on more than two hundred pages, mostly mysterious plant illustrations, alchemical horoscopes and water basins with bathing nymphs , as well as a fold-out map with castles and jagged circles, and was already in the possession of Emperor Rudolf II. Despite countless international cryptological attempts, for example by Athanasius Kircher in the 19th century or, famously, in the 20th by Alan Turing and his Bletchley Park, was not yet read. During the corona pandemic - many illustrations with roots are reminiscent of the corona virus - after a trip to Switzerland, I gradually made an amazing discovery with the readability of the manuscript: these are the memoirs of the Swiss Prince Bishop of Sitten Jost of Silenen and his family. A work that, as is typical of memoirs, does not limit itself to the personal but refers to history with a particular mission.
And we have to turn it up a notch ourselves: in the Silenen Swiss comedy, the people of Switzerland are given something belatedly that unexpectedly strengthens their identity like it hasn't since Friedrich Schiller. What came together through battles and demarcations, what was strengthened by a common tradition and alliances, always threatened to break apart through the differences in languages, denominations and cultures in the mountains and valleys. What is astonishing about Swiss patriotism, which runs counter to all European nationalisms, is its supranational character. This Helvetic construction, which could actually only have come about in a supranational world of the Middle Ages, seems to have formed a stable community that has endured and shaped the Alps to this day.
Even if the Sonderbund war has long since been settled, no one should assume that the neutral cohesion of such a diverse people, especially in today's centralized European Union, does not require a new, further unifying document at any time. So it would also be a special joy for all European citizens if such a new document of stability and peace, as the democratic model, had been found, especially in the most unexpected unpeaceful times in Europe a new message of peace comes at the right time. History shows that peace can succeed if there are good diplomats like Jost of Silenen. Jost of Silenen is little known today, but that could change very quickly. In 1482 he was made bishop of Sitten in Wallis. He is quite a successful historical figure, politically and also as a patron of the arts, even if he was deposed as a bishop at the end of his life. But he was even more successful than we previously knew, namely as a Swiss patriot. Who would have guessed that 500 years later he would be remembered for a very special reason. Apart from his political commitment, he himself had made a significant contribution to his spiritual monument and its indicated impact. In the work that we still call the “Voynich Manuscript” for the time being.
Doz. Gregor Bernhart-Koenigstein PhD
