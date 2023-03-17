Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the 3900 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 3:05 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/LeP_V4tgrAs

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.