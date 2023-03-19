Suspect Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1700 Block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, March 17, 2023, in the 1700 block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 3:02 am, the victim, a rideshare driver, was operating their vehicle near the listed location. The suspect, who was the victim’s fare, brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspect then demanded property from the victim and for the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim did not comply, and the suspect fled the scene with the victim’s property.

Images of the suspect can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.