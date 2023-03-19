Updated with Video Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 6300 Block of 5th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the 6300 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:59 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and forcibly took property from the victim. As the suspects returned to the suspect vehicle, the armed suspect fired one shot towards the ground. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle, described as a Black Infinity Q50, last seen displaying Maryland tags 6EW6629, were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/XDNDzuJxYn8

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.