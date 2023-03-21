BestKru Reaches 9000 Registered Profiles of Tutors in Thailand
EINPresswire.com/ -- BestKru, a leading online tutor matching platform, proudly announce that they have surpassed the milestone of 9000 profiles of tutors, private schools, and teachers to address the challenge of finding the perfect tutor for specific subject areas.
It will allow the website to provide students with more options to choose from, making it easier to find the best-fit tutor for their specific needs. BestKru is dedicated to making online tutoring accessible and convenient for students, and this latest update is a testament to the company's commitment towards delivering the best user experience.
"Our mission at BestKru is to make education accessible to everyone, no matter where they are. We are thrilled to provide students with an array of options to choose from and help them find the right tutor for their specific needs," said Kamonwan Achjanis, the CMO of BestKru.
BestKru's website boasts a vast database featuring tutors and teachers from various backgrounds, with varying levels of experience and expertise. Students can browse through profiles, check reviews, and decide on the best tutor that suits their learning style and requirements. The website's advanced search engine allows students to refine their search using specific criteria, such as the subject, location, class level, and more.
"We understand that students have different learning styles, and the one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work. With more options on our website, we are making it easy for students to find the right tutor for their specific needs and achieve their academic goals," added Kamonwan.
BestKru has been in operation since 2014, and it has steadily grown to become one of the leading online tutoring platforms in Thailand. The company prides itself on its commitment to making online education affordable, providing students with quality education that can transform their lives.
BestKru provides a range of benefits to both students and tutors. For instance, after signing up and creating a teaching profile tutors have more exposure to students, which means they will have a higher chance of getting clients. Additionally, they have access to tools and resources to help them manage their businesses better. For students, they have access to more tutors and teachers, making it easier to find the right fit. They can also enjoy a seamless experience when enrolling, scheduling, and managing classes from the comfort of their homes.
In conclusion, BestKru promises to take online tutoring to the next level by providing students with a vast array of options to choose from. The company's commitment to making online education accessible and convenient is evident in this latest update, which comes as a welcome relief to students looking for the perfect tutor for their specific needs. The platform's user-friendly interface is easy to navigate, and students will find it easy to search for tutors and book classes.
