The Swandingo Files launches to highlight veteran stories and resources

The Swandingo Files with Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson host of the Swandingo Files

Stephan Swanson host of The Swandingo Files

New podcast for veterans: The Swandingo Files with Stephen Swanson launched with the intention to highlight veteran stories and resources.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Swandingo Files, a new podcast aimed at helping veterans transition to civilian life, has officially launched. Hosted by Stephen Swanson, a passionate army veteran with over 14 years of experience, this podcast features engaging interviews with successful veterans, business owners, entrepreneurs, creators, and high-performing individuals from all walks of life.

The Swandingo Files aims to help veterans combat the challenges that come with transitioning into civilian life, including the lack of structure, comradery, regular paychecks, and other obstacles. With a mix of humor and education, Stephen Swanson offers practical solutions to help veterans succeed in their new lives.

Sponsored by Hephaestus Global the podcast features interviews with top veterans like Travis Johnson, retired Naval Officer, host of the Nonprofit Architect Podcast, Brian Big Country Conwell, disabled veteran and para-athlete, Brian Gibson, Army veteran and founder of the nonprofit organization Project Diehard, and Rich LaMonica, US Army veteran and host of The MisFit nation Podcast.

These inspiring interviews provide valuable advice and strategies to help veterans navigate their transitions and achieve their goals. From personal stories of triumph to professional insights, each episode of The Swandingo Files is designed to educate and entertain.

"We're excited to launch The Swandingo Files and provide a platform for veterans to share their stories and experiences," said Stephen Swanson, host of the podcast. "We hope that our podcast will inspire and educate veterans around the world, and help them overcome the challenges of transitioning to civilian life."

The Swandingo Files is available on all major podcast platforms. For more information or to listen to the podcast, visit https://swandingo.com or https://the-swandingo-files.captivate.fm/.

