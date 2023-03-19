Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense committed in presence of a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4001749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 18, 2022 at 2209 PM
LOCATION: Days Inn Hotel, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Kelly Hall
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 18, 2023 at approximately 10:09 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the Days Inn Hotel in Rutland Town, VT. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Kelly Hall had physically assaulted a family/household member during the incident. Hall was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Per order of the court, Hall was issued Conditions of Release. Hall is due in Rutland Superior Criminal Court on March 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: March 20, 2023
COURT: Rutland Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time