Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault, Offense committed in presence of a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4001749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 18, 2022 at 2209 PM

LOCATION: Days Inn Hotel, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Offense committed in the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Kelly Hall

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 18, 2023 at approximately 10:09 PM, Vermont State Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at the Days Inn Hotel in Rutland Town, VT. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Kelly Hall had physically assaulted a family/household member during the incident. Hall was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks. Per order of the court, Hall was issued Conditions of Release. Hall is due in Rutland Superior Criminal Court on March 20, 2023 at 12:30 pm.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: March 20, 2023

COURT: Rutland Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time