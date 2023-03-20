Join Prosegur Security USA @ ISC West, Booth #14099, March 28-31, Las Vegas. Eric Jackel, VP, Presents On March 30

Eric Jackel, Vice President, Shared Services, Prosegur Security USA www.Prosegur.us www.SecuritySolutionsWatch.com

We are honored to chat today with Eric Jackel, Vice President, Shared Services, Prosegur Security USA, about iSOC, Hybrid Security, and more. Catch Eric’s presentation at ISC West March 30.” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Thanks for joining us today, Eric! Your experience in the operations center space is extensive, and it is somewhat rare to see the type of longevity you’ve had with Prosegur. Can you please tell us a bit more about your background and how you got started?

Eric Jackel: Thank you, and yes… it has been a great run and the future is brighter than ever! I actually got my start in the industry on the customer service side of things in 2007. The company was called Viewpoint at that time, which would later end up being acquired by Prosegur in 2018. My initial charge was to build a customer service program that would be unrivaled in our industry. Most remote services are somewhat “invisible” to the client, so building a program focused on proactive communication and relationship-building was very unique at the time and gave us a strong advantage over our competitors. I am glad to say the programs we started back then are still going strong, while others within Prosegur have taken what we started and only improved on them.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What was unique about the program that you built?

Eric Jackel: Well, as mentioned, the underlying goal with the program was to make it proactive. If you are only talking to your clients in a reactive way, then you’re not really building any sort of relationship with them. Regular communication allows you to better understand your clients’ needs and challenges to a point where you can anticipate what’s coming ahead of time. You shouldn’t only be hearing from your security provider when there’s a problem.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: In the past year or so, Prosegur started branding their operations centers with the “iSOC” concept. Can you explain a little about that?

Eric Jackel: The “SOC” of course stands for Security Operations Center, while the lowercase “i” represents several terms that apply to the modern-day SOC. Words like “innovation,” “intelligence,” “integration,” and so on. It is part of the evolution of our global network of SOCs from basic alarm response centers to fully equipped, multi-service, multi-platform fusion centers. Obviously, a lot of it is simply technology-driven, but we’re providing more remote services to clients than ever before-- the potential for growth is almost limitless.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Can you expand on that? What types of services are you offering today that you did not offer 10 years ago?

Eric Jackel: It is a long list! Access control services, logistics management and GPS tracking, field services tied to security officer services, iOT-based applications, business continuity services, remote device management, remote system health monitoring, and so much more. When you can add to your repertoire through innovation and technology, you can provide your clients with some immensely powerful tools to help secure their assets, property, and people while also empowering their business decision-making process.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: What other changes within the industry have you seen, and what would you say drives those changes?

Eric Jackel: The simple answer is technology. When I first joined the company, our core service was conducting virtual patrols. Within a couple of years, video analytics started to really gain traction, and we shifted toward more of an event-based model. As things progressed, we started to see various AI applications pop up. It has allowed us to develop new lines of business and new ways to grow.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: So, what’s next for Prosegur in the US? Where does the next chapter take you?

Eric Jackel: Our goal is to continue to build on the hybrid security model. To explain a bit further, this is an innovative concept and approach where we work with clients and prospects to manage multiple aspects, or in some cases the totality, of their security programs. There may be guarding components, technology solutions, remote services, and so on. We want to continue to find ways to add value to partnering with Prosegur, whether it’s through new technologies, improvements on existing services, data and information management, or simply helping to develop and implement full-scale security strategies. Prosegur is one of the largest security providers in the world, but prior to the last twelve months or so, we were still relatively a little-known entity in the US. Our current leadership team has aggressive goals for growth in this market, and I’m confident that with the team we have in place, we’ll get there even sooner than planned. For anyone attending ISC West, Prosegur will be there, booth #14099. So please stop by to just say hello or to find out more about our exciting plans for 2023 and beyond!

Eric Jackel is a longtime industry veteran with more than 16 years of experience building and running a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC). As an operational leader, Eric has developed policies, procedures, and best practices to serve a wide range of clientele across several industries. He has led best-in-class client relationship management strategies and has proven experience creating a winning company culture.

On the technical side of his business division, Eric and his team manage thousands of security cameras for hundreds of clients across North America. He will be a featured SIA Education@ISC West program presenter in Las Vegas later this month. Please click here for all the details regarding Eric’s presentation March 30 2:15-3:15PM : https://www.discoverisc.com/west/en-us/session-list/session-details.3111.179617.modern-device-management-system-reliability-customer-satisfaction-and-integrator-success.html

