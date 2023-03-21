Cyphere achieves prestigious CREST accreditation, strengthening Cyber Security Services across the UK and US

Cyphere CREST penetration testing

Cyphere, a UK based cyber security services provider, has achieved CREST accreditation demonstrating their commitment to high standards of penetration testing.

ALTRINCHAM, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyphere, a cyber security services company offering technical risk, risk remediation, audit and advisory services across the UK, have achieved CREST accreditation from the information security body CREST. This achievement proves Cyphere's commitment to providing top-notch services with the highest quality assurance standards. As a result, customers can be sure that their sensitive data is in safe hands when relying on Cyphere’s expertise. With this prestigious accreditation under its belt, Cyphere is now poised to expand its reach even further and offer its valuable solutions to an even wider customer base.

According to Harman Singh, Director at Cyphere "We are delighted to achieve CREST accreditation - it shows our dedication to the high technical standards for CREST penetration testing services. With a focus on the outcomes, Cyphere provides industry-leading CREST penetration testing services and risk remediation services to help customers protect against an ever-growing attack surface. Businesses around the world are recognising that they must take a holistic approach when it comes to cyber security."

"Cyphere recognised the value of CREST membership to its fast-growing business and made the decision to invest in its people, processes and systems to meet the high standards required,” said Rowland Johnson, President of CREST. “The company’s CREST accreditation reflects this commitment and puts Cyphere in a strong position to deliver high-quality, validated penetration testing services to its existing and new clients.

By receiving CREST accreditation, Cyphere has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the highest standards of quality assurance and customer service.

Cyphere’s CREST accreditation is a testament to their dedication to providing the highest quality cyber security services. This certification will not only help them expand their reach even further but also give customers peace of mind that they are getting reliable solutions from experienced professionals. With its comprehensive range of penetration testing, risk and audits and managed security services, Cyphere continues to strive for excellence in helping organisations stay ahead of cybercriminals.

About Cyphere

Cyphere is a leading cyber security services provider that offers comprehensive risk identification and risk remediation services to help organisations stay prepared against cyber threats. With an experienced team of security consultants, Cyphere's service quality focussed approach remains more than 'report and run' services covering CREST approved penetration testing services and cyber security consultancy. Additionally, the company offers security remediation and managed security services, helping customers make informed decisions about their cyber security posture. It includes security awareness, dark web monitoring and attack surface offerings.

