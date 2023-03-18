Title Sponsor Announced 2023 DiscountTackle.com Western Bass Shootout - Sacramento, CA

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Western Bass Shootout welcomes Discount Tackle to a multi-year agreement as the Event's Title Sponsor. This is another step in adding to the list of strong industry partners.

The inaugural event is scheduled for April 14-16, 2023, on the Famed California/ Sacramento River Delta. The SAFE Credit Union Convention Center and the Sacramento Sports Commission are bringing this marquee event to the region in partnership with the APEX Pro Tour, Wild West Bass Trail, WON BASS, and Major League Fishing Toyota Series. The event continues to add more key partners as the date nears.

Established in 2018, DiscountTackle.com is a growing online tackle retailer focused on exceeding its customers' expectations through their brand selection, speedy delivery, competitive pricing, and high-level customer service.

Jeff Brown, founder and CEO, brought his vision successfully to meet the needs of bass anglers and has grown to widen its retail footprint into various freshwater and saltwater products in just a short time.

Jamie McEldowney, Product and Marketing Manager, states, "DiscountTackle.com is thrilled to partner in the Western Bass Shootout. We have seen tremendous growth over the past few years, shipping over 1.2 million orders to customers across the United States. That growth allows DiscountTackle.com to be a part of an event of this magnitude and to share in a vision specifically focused on growing and cultivating the sport of fishing."

Jeremy DeHart of the Western Bass Shootout states, "Having a partnership with DiscountTackle.com is a great fit for what this event is built for. The participating vendors and partners supporting this event clearly understand what we are striving to accomplish in bringing top-level fishing events and exposure to all kinds of fishing to the west coast. The Western Bass Shootout is one of the largest events, in one of the biggest venues in the state of California, on one of the largest and best fisheries in the world, that will reach so many newer outdoor enthusiasts. Partners such as DiscountTackle.com recognizes this, and we are pleased to have them alongside to build this marquee event."

The unified championship event invites the top-performing anglers from the four major professional tours in the western United States. APEX Pro Tour, Wild West Bass Trail Pro/AM, Major League Fishing Toyota Series, and Western Outdoor News events.

Daily weigh-ins will be held at the Safe Credit Union Convention Center The palatial venue in the heart of Downtown Sacramento will be the focal point for the 100,000+ square feet trade show. Corporate vendors will be on hand for the three-day trade show beginning April 14, 2023. Food, kids' activities, vendor displays, and many other activities will occur throughout the show. The WBS is designed to be our region's Super Bowl of Professional Bass Fishing.

Daily takeoffs will occur from Discovery Park, located at the river's edge of downtown Sacramento.

The field will include the highest performing 50 anglers who qualified through the 2022 season angler of the year points race. They will all be vying for a $100,000 first-place prize and a total purse of over $200,000.00, including a top-of-the-line Bass Cat Boats, Mercury Marine outboard, Garmin Marine Electronics, and Power-Pole Total Boat Control prize package.

The event will be televised on the Pursuit Channel "We Deliver The Outdoors" capable of reaching 47 million households."

DiscountTackle.com is a national company conveniently located on the west coast, just up the freeway in Wilsonville, Oregon. They have built the business on the idea of carrying the biggest name brands, offering competitive prices, and turning orders around faster than anyone else. Give them a try; we think you'll be pleasantly surprised.

For more information, please visit WesternBassShootout.com and DiscountTackle.com

