Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the overhaul of the Sugovushan water reservoir and the main water canal coming out of it, as well as the construction of tourism infrastructure facilities created along the reservoir

On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva got acquainted with the overhaul of the Sugovushan water reservoir and the main water canal coming out of it, as well as the construction of tourism infrastructure facilities created along the reservoir.

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works done.

Within the framework of the First State Program, major overhaul of the Sugovushan water reservoir and the main water canal coming out of it had been started as part of the projects on renovation and reconstruction of the main infrastructure facilities. At present, the walls of the reservoir are covered with concrete, major repairs of all equipment are being carried out, and necessary work is being done on the main canal. At the same time, the creation of primary tourism infrastructure facilities along the Sugovushan reservoir has been started. A Tourist Information Bureau is being built, a coastal park is under construction, along with a parking lot.

The parallel restoration, major repairs and reconstruction work of "Khachinchay", "Kondalanchay-1", "Kondalanchay-2", and "Kondalanchay-3" water reservoirs was to be completed in the Karabakh economic region by the end of this year.