Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,043 in the last 365 days.

Mr.Toad's Wonderful Gun

Epic Wind in the Willows Sequel by S.E.Wilson

BIRMINGHAM, KITTS GREEN, ENGLAND, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An epic middle grade adventure series, perfect for readers aged 10+ and fans of Harry Potter, Mouseguard, Podkin One ear, Percy Jackson, and the Witcher. Discover this Epic Sequel by S.E.Wilson. It is said that an unlikely hero will emerge to save all woodlanders in time of need, along with Toad of Toad Hall having his finest hour and Triumphant with his Wonderful Gun against his foes the evil rats and weasels.

Mole, Ratty, Toad, and Badger are back for more adventures in this sequel to The Wind in the Willows by S.E. Wilson, Mr. Toad's Wonderful Gun. This new story brilliantly brings the much-loved River Bankers back to life. This new publication will capture the loyalty and imagination of many new readers, which masterfully evokes the magic of Kenneth Grahame's beloved children's classic for a whole new generation. The Wind in the Willows has been a classic delight for generations. Now S.E.Wilson brings us his bestselling sequel, Mr.Toad's Wonderful Gun. The magnitude of this new tale recaptures the magic, wit and humor of the original tale that is loved by all. https://amzn.eu/d/5dLPOUp

Marlon Birch
Birch Tree Publishing
+44 7943584096
marlon@birchtreepublishing.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Mr.Toad's Wonderful Gun

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more