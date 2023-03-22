Mr.Toad's Wonderful Gun
EINPresswire.com/ -- An epic middle grade adventure series, perfect for readers aged 10+ and fans of Harry Potter, Mouseguard, Podkin One ear, Percy Jackson, and the Witcher. Discover this Epic Sequel by S.E.Wilson. It is said that an unlikely hero will emerge to save all woodlanders in time of need, along with Toad of Toad Hall having his finest hour and Triumphant with his Wonderful Gun against his foes the evil rats and weasels.
Mole, Ratty, Toad, and Badger are back for more adventures in this sequel to The Wind in the Willows by S.E. Wilson, Mr. Toad's Wonderful Gun. This new story brilliantly brings the much-loved River Bankers back to life. This new publication will capture the loyalty and imagination of many new readers, which masterfully evokes the magic of Kenneth Grahame's beloved children's classic for a whole new generation. The Wind in the Willows has been a classic delight for generations. Now S.E.Wilson brings us his bestselling sequel, Mr.Toad's Wonderful Gun. The magnitude of this new tale recaptures the magic, wit and humor of the original tale that is loved by all. https://amzn.eu/d/5dLPOUp
Marlon Birch
