"The Mpassa: A Second Chance" Award Winner At The March 2023 Vegas Movie Awards

"The Mpassa: A Second Chance" takes home multiple awards at the prestigious Vegas Movie Awards, joining elite alumni of visionary filmmakers worldwide.

For 5 weeks in the summer of 2002 I observed & filmed 17 orphaned western lowland gorillas in the rainforests of Gabon. Witnessing their gentle & forgiving nature has endeared me to these creatures” — Joel Lawrence Holzman

VALLEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joel Lawrence Holzman has achieved an impressive feat, winning two awards at the renowned March 2023 Vegas Movie Awards. The 73 minute documentary "The Mpassa: A Second Chance" was recognized for Best Nature Film and Best Original Story.

"The Mpassa: A Second Chance" chronicles the efforts of Liz Pearson and her team as they work with orphaned gorillas of Central Africa. This feature documentary by Director Joel Lawrence Holzman from the United States begins with a river ride to a secluded region in Gabon where a team of workers protect and engage with gorillas in the Mpassa Gorilla Project. The daily routines, rituals, behaviors, and personalities are highlighted as viewers will see the relationships, bonds, and group dynamics these gorillas have created. The film is a close, intimate look at the primates and work necessary to create a safe government- recognized reserve or sanctuary for these precious endangered animals.

Trailer for "The Mpassa: A Second Chance":

https://vimeo.com/804911516

https://dariamagazine.wordpress.com/2022/09/16/the-mpassa-a-second-chance/

https://globalcinema.online/programs/the-mpassa-a-second-chance

https://serenitylawrencestudios.com

