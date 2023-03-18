Voluntary Recall of One Lot of Kaytee® Wild Bird Food Birders' Blend, 8 Lb. Bag, Due to Elevated Levels of Aflatoxin

Kaytee Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Kaytee® Wild Bird Food Birders' Blend, 8 lb. bag, UPC 0 71859 02711 1, Lot Number PennPak1 102022 933, best buy date of 041224, due to potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin above the acceptable limit. Aflatoxin is a naturally occurring by-product from the growth of Aspergillus flavus and can be harmful to wild birds if consumed in significant quantities. No illnesses have been reported in association with this product to date and no other Kaytee products are affected.

On March 13, 2023, the Georgia Department of Agriculture notified Kaytee Products Inc. that after conducting a routine laboratory analysis of the product, Lot PennPak1 102022 933 located on the bottom right corner of the front of the 8 lb. bags of Kaytee® Wild Bird Food Birder's Blend was found to contain elevated levels of Aflatoxin.

The products affected by this announcement are:

Product Size UPC Lot No. Best by Kaytee® Wild Bird Food Birders' Blend 8 lb 0 71859 02711 1 PennPak1

102022

933 041224

Please see attached photos to accurately identify the product.

The affected wild bird product was packaged in clear plastic bags and shipped to ACE Hardware Distribution Centers in AL, FL, and GA, which service neighborhood hardware stores in the Southeastern United States. Retailers who received the affected wild bird product have been contacted and asked to pull them from their inventory and shelves.

No adverse health effects have been reported with respect to the affected wild bird product at this time. However, Kaytee Products Inc. has chosen to issue a voluntary recall of this product in furtherance of its commitment to the quality and safety of its products.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled wild bird product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Kaytee Customer Service:

1-800-KAYTEE1 (1-800-529-8331), Monday through Friday, 6:00 am – 4:00 pm CST.

This is a voluntary recall being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

