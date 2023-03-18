Magna Legal Services Expands with Acquisition of TrialGraphix

Magna Legal Services doubles the size of their litigation consulting team with the acquisition of TrialGraphix

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Magna Legal Services (Magna LS), an ALM award-winning litigation consulting and support provider of jury consulting, visual communications, court reporting, medical record retrieval, and language services, and TrialGraphix, a visual communications company, announced the combination of their firms.

The two companies will combine operations on March 16, 2023, with partners Guy Joubert, Tony Canzanella, Dave Johnson, Scott Carlin, and Adam Brucks all joining Magna.

With more than 700 employees, 100 litigation consultants, 3,500 court reporters, and 2,000 interpreters in 22 locations across the U.S., together, Magna LS and TrialGraphix will be one of the largest litigation support and consulting firms both in size and services offered.

TrialGraphix clients will now have easy access to Magna's full-suite of services, including jury consulting, court reporting, document translation, interpreting, social media surveillance, visual communications, and medical record retrieval services.

Founded in 2006, "TrialGraphix became the industry leader by focusing on powerful visuals and the technology to present evidence in court," said TrialGraphix Managing Partner Guy Joubert. "Partnering with Magna allows us to support our clients with new strategic resources to enhance their case outcomes. We are thrilled about the next chapter for our clients and team."

"I have been impressed by TrialGraphix for many years and I am delighted to have them join my team at Magna LS," added Founding Partner and Executive Vice President of Litigation Consulting at Magna LS, Mark Calzaretta, "Our combined forces cement Magna's position as the nationwide leader in providing trial lawyers with jury, graphics, and trial technology consulting services. Together, we have the deepest bench of experienced professionals available."

"We are overjoyed to welcome the TrialGraphix team to the Magna family. TrialGraphix built one of the most respected brands in litigation consulting. I am delighted that the entire management team and partners will continue with us at Magna LS," added Magna Legal Services CEO Mark Williams.

