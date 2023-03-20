Wydeangle Launches Cross Border D2B Platform
Wydeangle Launches Cross Border D2B Platform for Sourcing High Quality Handcrafted Artisanal Products from IndiaNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wydeangle Launches Cross Border Ecommerce D2B Platform to Facilitate Sourcing of High-Quality Handcrafted Artisanal Products from India
Wydeangle, a leading ecommerce platform, is pleased to announce the launch of its new cross border Direct-to-Business (D2B) platform aimed at helping retailers in other countries source high-quality handcrafted artisanal products from India.
The platform provides an innovative and efficient solution to the challenges faced by retailers when sourcing products from India. With its robust supply chain network, Wydeangle connects retailers with a range of handcrafted artisanal products from various regions of India, including textiles, jewelry, home decor, and more. The platform's user-friendly interface makes it easy for retailers to browse and purchase products that meet their specific requirements.
"We are excited to launch this platform to help retailers in other countries discover the amazing range of handcrafted artisanal products that India has to offer," said Tinki Rani, Founder & CEO of Wydeangle. "India has a rich heritage of art and craft, and our platform aims to make it easier for retailers to source these products and offer them to their customers at affordable prices." Added co-founder Suraj Singh.
Wydeangle's cross border D2B platform offers several benefits to retailers, including access to a diverse range of high-quality products at competitive prices, hassle-free customs clearance, and secure payment and shipping options. The platform also provides comprehensive product information and customer support to ensure that retailers have a seamless sourcing experience.
The launch of Wydeangle's cross border D2B platform is expected to generate significant interest among retailers worldwide who are looking to source unique and high-quality products from India. With its focus on quality, affordability, and efficiency, Wydeangle is poised to become a leading player in the cross-border ecommerce market.
For more information about Wydeangle's cross-border D2B platform, visit their website at wydeangle.com.
Tina Sharma
Wydeangle
support@wydeangle.com