Agriculture Textile Market Size to Surpass USD 20.99 billion by 2029, Promising Advancements in Agricultural Technologies to Boost Market Growth

Agriculture Textile Market to Grow at CAGR Of 5.1% in Upcoming Years Result of Increased Demand for Agricultural Products Globally

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Agriculture Textile Market.

The global agriculture textile market is projected to reach USD 20.99 billion by 2029 from USD 1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2029.

Agriculture Textile are textile materials created from agricultural resources for use in various applications. Man-made fibers are preferred over natural fibers in farming because of their great strength, endurance, and other relevant features. The Agriculture Textile industry has made gains in increasing generating income from sales performance in such applications throughout the years. The need for textile materials in aquaculture & agro-engineering sectors has surged in particular. The Agriculture Textile industry has also advanced, rooted in the favorable results of products demonstrated in crop & plant production, generating new propositions for various customer segments inside the agricultural industry.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5597/agriculture-textile-market/#request-a-sample

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the 43% share of the global agriculture textile market.

Owing to China’s and India’s heavy reliance on agriculture and related industries Furthermore, the market in the region will be driven by increased food demand as a result of the region’s growing population. North America’s market is predicted to develop at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to an increase in product demand for high-quality agro products. Over the projection period, a bright outlook for agriculture and aquaculture is expected to boost the regional market. Growing awareness of the importance of a balanced diet in Europe is predicted to increase demand for dietary supplements, resulting in increased fish consumption. This will increase product demand and, as a result, regional market growth. Over the projected period, the Middle East and Africa, as well as Central and South America, are expected to see significant CAGR.

Agriculture Textile Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising demand for agro products

Growing advancements in textile industry

Increasing need for the protection of agricultural crops

Market Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices

High research & development cost

Market Opportunities

Increasing spending in horticulture and aquaculture

Significant investments in the agriculture industry

INNOVATIONS IN AGRICULTURE TEXTILE

The global rise in population and growing demand for better and high-quality vegetables and fruits are the main growth driver for agriculture textile. According to the United Nations, Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) the global food production capacity will have to increase by 70% from the present level by 2050 to suffice the population.

Currently, the agro-textiles market is dominated by polyolefins or petrochemical-based agriculture textile. However, climate change and an increase in greenhouse gas emissions have raised concern about the future oil-based economy, and petroleum-based agriculture textile have become expensive and less desirable in the modern world. Other products include agriculture textile based on natural fibers which degrade so fast in the environment that their recovery from the field becomes difficult to even by efficient recycling or combustion. Hence, the development of bio-based agriculture textile is foreseen to initiate growth in the economy.

Advancements in technology are the opportunity for market growth.

As the area under protected cultivation grows, the attention is shifting to R&D activities to create various types of textiles with various features, such as UV ray protection, NIR blocking, fluorescent, and ultra-thermic capabilities. Plants are protected from diseases and pests by UV-blocking films. These films reduce the growth of pests and diseases by blocking UV rays from reaching the interior of the greenhouse. Radiation is blocked and plant development is stimulated by NIR blocking sheets. Fluorescent films allow only light with a wavelength range of 300 nm to 700 nm to enter the greenhouse. As a result, technological improvements such as soil fumigation, drip farming, and crop ventilation are likely to open up new chances for the market.

Global focus on increasing agricultural output is driving the market growth.

Due to the high population growth in these regions, food demand is likely to rise, particularly in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Latin America, and Asia. As the world’s population grows, so does the demand for food, putting pressure on agricultural productivity. Controlled agriculture and the utilisation of technologies such as greenhouses can help meet this dramatic increase in demand for agricultural products. Agricultural textiles improve crop quality and agricultural output through reducing soil erosion, supplying nutrients, raising soil temperature, inhibiting weed development, and other methods. As a result, the demand for agricultural textiles is mostly driven by the desire to increase agricultural production.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2029 USD 20.99 billion by 2029 CAGR 5.2% (2023–2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Historical Data 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Product, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Durability and Sustainability of Agricultural products to lead the agriculture-Textile Market growth

New technologies adopted by farmers to improve crop yield helps in the agriculture textile market growth. Innovations in greenhouses and crop cover industries used for irrigating gardens and landscapes boost the agriculture textile market growth.

The presence of large industry players carrying out strategic initiatives will drive market share.

The major players operating in the global agriculture textile industry include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Inc., Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Capatex Ltd., Neo Corp International Ltd., Diatex, Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd., Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd., SRF Ltd., Tama Plastic Industry, Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd., B&V Agro Irrigation Co. The presence of established industry players and is characterized by mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capacity expansions, substantial distribution, and branding decisions to improve market share and regional presence. Also, they are involved in continuous R&D activities to develop new products as well as are focused on expanding the product portfolio. This is expected to intensify competition and pose a potential threat to the new players entering the market.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/5597/agriculture-textile-market/

Key Market Segments: Agriculture Textile Market

Agriculture Textile Market by Product, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Shade Nets

Mulch Nets

Anti-Hail Nets Bird Protection Nets

Fishing Nets

Agriculture Textile Market by Fiber Material, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Nylon, Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

Natural Fiber

Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers

Agriculture Textile Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Agriculture

Horticulture And Floriculture

Aquaculture

Agriculture Textiles Market: Drivers, Current Opportunities, and Lucrative Avenues

The rising concerns of food insecurity due to widening gap between demand and supply of agricultural produce in various economies is a key pivot for the adoption of products that boost overall yield. Climatic conditions pose significant hurdle in realizing the full potential of agricultural production, in developing as well as developed economies. In this backdrop, agro-textiles present a vast promise by being implicated in crop protection, use in optimizing pesticide use, and improving nutritional quality of the produce. They also play role in process and postharvest operations.

Over the decades, the use of such products is likely to pull in investments by agriculturists and farmers in order to help them burgeoning demand for vegetable crops for the exponential growth of populations of various countries. Nonetheless, stakeholders in the agro-textiles market are leaning on raisin the awareness about the benefits of agro-textile in low- and middle-income countries.

Agriculture Textile Market: Dynamics

Agriculture Textile Market: Driver

Innovations in the Agro-textiles Industry is Driving the Market Growth

The major growth factor for the Agriculture Textile sector is the rise in the global demand for superior or better quality of nourishment. According to the FAO global food production will have to step up by 70-80% compared to its current level to feed a population of over 9 billion by 2050.

Farmers and cultivators are expected to implement modern techniques which include advance agrochemicals, instruments, and Agriculture Textile, such activities are bound to increase the demand for Agriculture Textile market over the coming years.

Agriculture Textile Market: Restraints

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Shall Hinder Market Growth

Even though Agriculture Textile are a boon to the agriculture sector they still have restraints which decelerate the market growth. The preliminary cost for initializing certain Agriculture Textile is not affordable to an appreciable amount of end users which could affect the market in the coming years. As time lapses and due to human misdemeanor a lot of natural Agriculture Textile sources could circle in a protect species zone which could affect the natural Agriculture Textile market significantly.

Key Question Answered

What is the current scenario of the global agriculture textile market?

What are the emerging technologies for the development of agriculture textile devices?

What are the historical size and the present size of the market segments and their future potential?

What are the major catalysts for the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms?

What are the evolving opportunities for the players in the market?

Which are the key regions from the investment perspective?

What are the key strategies being adopted by the major players to up their market shares?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Sector Related:

Aramid Fiber Market - is projected to reach USD 6.84 billion by 2029 from USD 3.10 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2029.

Alumina Trihydrate Market - is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2029 from USD 1.16 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2029

Modacrylic Fiber Market - is expected to grow at 4.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 794.21 million by 2029 from USD 550 million in 2022.

High Performance Fibers Market - is expected to grow at a 2.35% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 87.3 billion by 2029 from USD 70.8 billion in 2022.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact: Irfan Tamboli sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com

+91-7507-07-8687