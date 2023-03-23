Cycling Bike Seat Cushion - Ultimate Comfort With Improves Blood Flow and Circulation
The seat cushion improved blood perfusion to the tissues, which reduces numbness, fidgeting, and tailbone pain, especially when riding for long hours.NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergo21, the USA-based company announces their exclusive range of bicycle seat cushions that improve blood flow and circulation. Designed to offer the utmost comfort and unmatched experience to avid cyclists and riders, these cushions feature the advanced LiquiCell technology, which is developed keeping in mind the needs of riders to ensure a seamless and comfortable riding experience. Mr. Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “Cycling is a great low-impact activity, which not only keeps you fit but also improves your stamina, enhances your strength, and protects you from serious illnesses like cardiovascular diseases, cancers, depression, and obesity. However, to make sure that you are regular with this activity, you have to make sure that your cycling experience is comfortable. A good quality bicycle seat cushion would ensure that you feel confident and enjoy your ride.”
He added, “Ergo21 has been at the forefront when it comes to developing unique products for people struggling with lumbar back pain. To promote good health and prevent back pain, we continue to develop out-of-the-box products, which are affordable, practical, and easy to use.”
With a sudden rise in physical and mental issues including depression, anxiety, heart attacks, and arthritis, there is a sudden shift in people’s lifestyle, such as adopting new technologies and products that help improve the quality of life. Ergo21 has an extensive range of lumbar back pillows and cushions for pressure sores, which have had remarkable results when it comes to offering relief from back pain.
Throwing light on the company’s bicycle seat cushion, he said, “The bicycle cushion was curated after thorough research and conversations with gym and spin class enthusiasts and bicyclists who revealed that they were not satisfied with the usual bicycle seats as they were hard and uncomfortable. Most of these cushions are generally made with molded foam, which is cheap but feels hard while riding. Our seat cushions have a layer of ultra-thin liquid-filled membranes, which are in constant motion, and hence, allow your body to glide. Since there is no vertical pressure and shear stress, you can enjoy cycling for long hours without any strain on your lumbar back or sit bones.”
Highlighting the unique features of Ergo21 bicycles seat cushion, he said, “These cushions are made using custom made foam, which is double stitched to enhance the comfort level. The cover is waterproof and has an adjustable drawstring closure for a snug fit. These cushions are perfect for spinning, electric bikes, beach cruisers, and cycles.”
Ergo21 offers two different sizes of these seat cushions. The Standard size bicycle seat cushion is 8″ x 11″ x 1.5″ and fits most bikes and the Large size cushion is 11.5″ x 12.5″ x 1.5″, which is suitable for larger gym bike seats. Mr. Gambhir said, “Our revolutionary products are designed to suit everyone. Our range includes travel cushions, wheelchair cushions, lumbar back cushions, coccyx cushions and more. We aim to develop advanced lumbar support products, which are easy on the budget and ensure superior comfort. These bicycle seat cushions alleviate excessive pressure from the sit bones and are custom made to reduce the pressure on your sit bones due to road vibrations.”
Reiterating the importance of using bicycle seat cushions, Mr. Gambhir said, “Seasoned cyclists already know the functions of a soft, padded bicycle seat cushion, if you are new, you must understand that to enjoy cycling, your gear should be up-to-date in addition to comfortable seating. At Ergo21, we make sure to provide the best solutions that fulfill the customer’s requirements and relieve them from any discomfort caused due to prolonged sitting.”
Talking about the company’s future plans, Mr. Gambhir said, “Our research is our strength, we try to dig into all the issues faced by people and develop products that are practical. We keep on upgrading its product ranges to make them fit for use by anyone and everyone.”
About LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.
Steve Gambhir
ERGO21
+1 800-307-9082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube