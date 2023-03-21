Money Q Fintech Solutions To Launch Digital Wallet and Remittance Services in Africa
Expanding Financial Inclusion and Empowering Millions with KrosPayz and KrosRemit
Money Q Fintech Solutions Ltd., a Dubai-based fintech start-up, announces its plans to expand its services in the African market with its in-house customizable semi-closed loop digital wallet, KrosPayz, and international money remittance system, KrosRemit. Founded in 2020 and registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Money Q aims to empower African citizens by providing them with access to essential financial services through digital means, regardless of the mobile device they use.
Amit Shrimali - Founder & CEO of Money Q has the vision to make KrosPayz accessible to every smartphone and feature phone user, Money Q's digital wallet offers a range of services, including domestic and international airtime top-ups, utility bill payments, QR code payments, remittances, domestic transfers, microfinancing & much more. This expansion will enable millions of Africans to enjoy the convenience and benefits of going digital, bridging the financial inclusion gap.
Money Q is making significant strides in expanding its services across Africa. Money Q is in process of acquiring a company with an existing license to operate the wallet in Malawi by virtue of which the wallet is expected to go live by April/May 2023. A partnership agreement with a licensed entity in Botswana & Seychelles has been completed, paving the way for the KrosPayz wallet to be launched by May/June 2023.
Money Q has completed several important integrations and developments to enhance its services and reach. These include integration with an international aggregator for providing international bill payment services for nearly 11 countries and mobile top-ups for 165 countries, as well as integration with Cellulant, an African-based aggregator, for bill payment and mobile top-up/recharge services in approximately 14 countries. Additionally, Money Q has developed KrosRemit, a remittance platform, integrated with leading Money Transfer Operators, currently being deployed in Malawi. KrosRemit has now access to almost 600 plus mobile wallets in Africa and 100 plus countries for remitting money into Bank accounts which include SEPA countries & transfers to the USA.
As Money Q Fintech Solutions continues to expand its services in Africa, the company is poised to have a significant impact on financial inclusion and the empowerment of millions of people across the continent.
For more information, visit www.krospayz.com
About Money Q Fintech Solutions Ltd.
Money Q Fintech Solutions Ltd. is a technology-based start-up situated and registered in Dubai's DIFC. The company's mission is to empower people in the African continent by providing them with the convenience of going digital, irrespective of the mobile device they use. To learn more about Money Q Fintech Solutions, visit www.krospayz.com
