/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce support for Turkish and Syrian temporary residents/

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding new immigration measures to support Turkish and Syrian temporary residents in Canada. Minister Fraser will be joined by the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2 p.m., Eastern Time

Location: Venture X – Heartland

600 Matheson Boulevard West, Unit 5

Mississauga, Ontario L5R 4C1



Notes for media:

Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m., Eastern Time .

. Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing

Toll-free dial-in number ( Canada /US): 1-866-206-0153

/US): 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003



Participant passcode: 4061563#

The announcement will be available live on YouTube.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada