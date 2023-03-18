/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce support for Turkish and Syrian temporary residents/
MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding new immigration measures to support Turkish and Syrian temporary residents in Canada. Minister Fraser will be joined by the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport.
|
Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
|
Time: 2 p.m., Eastern Time
|
|
Location: Venture X – Heartland
|
Notes for media:
- Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m., Eastern Time.
- Out-of-town journalists may join by dialing
- Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
- Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
- Participant passcode: 4061563#
- The announcement will be available live on YouTube.
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/18/c9061.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.