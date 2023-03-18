Bioprocess Technology Market is projected to Surpass USD 61805.63 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2029; market growing increasingly due to infectious and chronic diseases

The bioprocess technology market is expected to grow at 15.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 61805.63 million by 2029 from USD17296.4 million in 2022.

Bioprocess technology is expected to be in great demand from the pharmaceutical sector due to the rising incidence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer. The overall growth of the market is expected to be driven by advances in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry, increasing R&D expenditures, expanding vaccine production, and technological advancements. Biopharmaceutical outsourcing has emerged as a profitable strategy to address the unmet medical needs of patients. This has led to a growing number of bioprocess systems with increased process efficiency and throughput. These systems offer advantages in adhering to regulatory compliance processes. Many biopharmaceutical companies are opting for single-use systems. This is to provide cost efficiencies and technological advances through increased processing power and capacity. However, Strict supervision policies and high cost of technology re obstructing the Bioprocess Technology Market.

One of the driving forces for Bioprocess Technology market is increasing funding for Bioprocess Technology

Growth Drivers

The sales figures of bioprocess technology are being driven by an increasing emphasis on preventative measures as well as alternative medicines for particular purposes. Key elements affecting overall market development include the opening of new production facilities and the expansion of established ones in emerging markets.

The development of new technologies to address performance and quality problems related to the production of bioprocess products has resulted in increased investments over the past five years, which has led to a significant advancement in the field of bioprocess technology.

The preference for bio-based goods made from fossil and biodegradable fuels is changing, opening up new development opportunities.

Key factors impacting overall market growth include the opening of new manufacturing facilities and the expansion of existing facilities in emerging regions. The development of new technologies to address the performance and quality challenges associated with the manufacture of bioprocess products has led to increased investment over the past five years, significantly advancing the field of bioprocess technology.

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to see significant demand for bioprocessing technology due to the increase in chronic diseases such as infectious diseases and cancer. Biopharmaceutical outsourcing is emerging as a successful way to address the unmet medical needs of patients. This has led to the growth of bioprocessing systems with higher throughput and higher process efficiency.

Competitive Insight

Some of the notable market players operating in the global Bioprocess Technology Market covered in this report is:

Advanced Instruments

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Gonotec Gmbh

Knauer Wissenschaftliche Gerate Gmbh

Merck KGAA

Sartorius Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments

In October 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched a large-scale cell culture harvesting solution. This, DynaSpin single-use centrifuge system, a centrifuge that is specifically designed to provide an optimal single-use solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting, to improve and streamline the process by reducing the number of depth filtration cartridges required to complete the harvest process.

June 15, 2022 – Advanced Instruments, a leading manufacturer of scientific and analytical instruments and services for the clinical, biopharmaceutical and food and beverage sectors recently announced that it has expanded its direct sales presence in France for the biopharmaceutical and food and beverage markets through its French subsidiary, Advanced Instruments SAS.

With this expansion, the organization has deployed a local sales and marketing team specialized in bioprocessing, a field application scientist team, a technical service team, customer support resources, and central European warehousing. Advanced Instruments has sold a portfolio of osmometers and cryoscopes for more than 30 years in France through distribution partners, and with a direct presence it will enhance its customer engagement and support demonstrating its commitment to this important market.

Segment Overview

The Bioprocess Technology market is segmented By Product Type, By Application, and By End User.

By Type By Application By End User Biologics safety testing

Cell counting

Cell culture

Cell line development

Flow Cytometry

Tangential flow filtration Antibiotics

Biosimilars

Recombinant proteins

Others Biopharmaceutical companies

Contract manufacturing organization

Academic research institutes

Food and feed industry

Contract research organization

Regional Insights

North America, the largest market in 2021 accounted for more revenue generation of worldwide sales and is likely to dominate the market over the estimated period. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality biologics, the large presence of several domestic and global market players, and the increasing investment in research and development activities of these market players.

Quantitative Analysis

Market size, estimates, and forecasts from 2023 - 2029

Market size and revenue estimates for product up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for application up to 2029

Market revenue estimates for type up to 2029

Regional market size and forecast up to 2029

Company financial

What are the Key Data Covered in this Bioprocess Technology Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2029

Detailed information on factors that will drive Bioprocess Technology Market growth during the next Six years

Precise estimation of the Bioprocess Technology Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour.

The growth of the Bioprocess Technology industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Bioprocess Technology Market vendors

