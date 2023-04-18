UK Drivers Can Now Obtain an International Driving Permit, Driving License, and Permit for Global Travel

InternationalDrivingLicense.ca International Drivers License Don't travel with your IDP

UK Drivers Can Now Obtain an International Driving Permit

UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK drivers can now obtain International Driving Permits (IDPs), International Driving Licences (IDLs), and International Driving Permits for global travel, as confirmed by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). These authorized documents allow drivers to legally operate a vehicle in foreign countries without having to take additional tests. In this press release, we will discuss the benefits of these documents, who needs them, how to apply, and the associated costs and validity periods.

Understanding IDPs, IDLs, and International Driving Permits

An International Driving Permit (IDP) is an authorized document enabling drivers to drive in foreign countries without additional tests. It is recognized by all participating countries and is issued by the respective national motoring organizations of the driver's home country. An International Driving License (IDL) is also known as an IDP and serves the same purpose. The International Driving Permit for global travel is issued by the United Nations and allows drivers to legally operate vehicles in over 150 countries worldwide.

Who Needs an IDP, IDL, or International Driving Permit?

If you are planning on driving overseas, you may need an IDP, IDL, or International Driving Permit, depending on the destination country's requirements. Some countries require one or more of these documents to legally operate vehicles on their roads. It is essential to check the specific needs of the destination country before driving.

How to Apply for an IDP, IDL, or International Driving Permit?

UK motorists can apply for an IDP or IDL online, by post, or in person at a Post Office branch that offers the service. The DVLA is responsible for issuing IDPs, while IDLs can be obtained from motoring organizations. To apply for an International Driving Permit for global travel, motorists must complete an application form and submit it to the relevant authority in their home country. In the UK, this is the Post Office.

Costs and Validity Periods

The cost of an IDP or IDL is currently £5.50 and is valid for 12 months. The cost and validity period of an International Driving Permit for global travel may vary depending on the issuing authority and the destination country.

Benefits of Having an IDP, IDL, or International Driving Permit

Having an IDP, IDL, or International Driving Permit can make driving in foreign countries more accessible and more convenient, and it eliminates the need to take additional tests and provides drivers with peace of mind, knowing they are legally allowed to operate a vehicle in their destination country.

Obtaining an International Driving Permit, Driving License, or Permit for Global Travel is now more accessible than ever for British motorists. With the ability to apply online, by post, or in person, obtaining these documents has always been challenging. For those planning on driving overseas, an IDP, IDL, or International Driving Permit can provide peace of mind and make the driving experience smoother and more convenient. It is essential to check the specific requirements of the destination country before driving and ensure that you have the necessary documents to legally operate a vehicle.