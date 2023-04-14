The new rules and regulation concerning International Drivers License, Get all the information needed

Don't travel with your IDP international driving permit International Drivers License

International Driving License Get all the information you need about the new rules

Driving The World with us” — IDP

UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United Kingdom has become an increasingly popular destination for tourists and international travelers. As a result, the need for international driving permits and licenses has become more important than ever. In this press release, we will discuss the differences between an International driver's License, International Driving Permit, and International Driving License and the process for obtaining them in the UK.

International Drivers License:

An International driver's Licence is a document that allows motorists to drive in countries where their domestic license may not be recognized, it is often issued by private companies and is not a government-issued license. In the UK, the International Driver's Licence is not recognized as a legal document and, therefore, cannot be used to drive on UK roads.

International Driving Permit:

An International Driving Permit (IDP) is a document issued by a national automobile association, which serves as a translation of the individual's domestic driver's license. It allows drivers to operate a vehicle in countries where their domestic license is not recognized. In the UK, an IDP is required for drivers who hold a non-UK driving license and wish to drive in the country for up to 12 months. It is important to note that an IDP can only be obtained in the driver's home country and cannot be issued in the UK.

International Driving License:

The International Driving License is a document that combines elements of both the International Drivers License and the International Driving Permit. It is issued by some countries as a legal document that allows drivers to operate a vehicle in foreign countries where their domestic license may not be recognized. However, the International Driving License in the UK is not recognized as a legal document and cannot be used to drive on UK roads.

Obtaining an IDP in the UK:

If you hold a non-UK driving license and wish to drive in the UK for up to 12 months, you must obtain an IDP before arriving there. To obtain an IDP, you must apply through the national automobile association in your home country. Once issued, the IDP is valid for 12 months from the date of issue or until your domestic driver's license expires, whichever comes first.

International driving permits and licenses can be confusing, but they are essential for those who wish to drive in a foreign country.

Understanding the differences between an International driver's License, International Driving Permit, and International Driving License is important to ensure you have the correct documentation when driving in the UK. For those with a non-UK driving license and who wish to drive in the country, obtaining an IDP is a straightforward process that can be completed before arriving in the UK.

Please visit the government's website for more information about driving in the UK, including information about IDPs and other driving regulations.