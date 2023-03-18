PHILIPPINES, March 18 - Press Release

March 18, 2023 Gatchalian flags high cost of internet access in PH; seeks more affordable rates for consumers Senator Win Gatchalian flagged the high cost of internet access in the country, emphasizing the cost of internet connectivity should be made more affordable for the benefit of consumers. Speaking at a forum organized by the Senate Committee on Public Services, themed "Increasing Digital Connectivity in the Philippines", Gatchalian revealed that in terms of internet affordability, the average monthly cost of internet services with at least 60 megabits per second (Mbps) average speed in the Philippines is about P2,057, based on estimates made by the crowd-sourced global database Numbeo. By comparison, such an amount is about five percent higher when compared to the monthly cost of around P1,951 in Singapore, the country with the fastest average speed of 234.6 Mbps in terms of fixed broadband connection. "These figures speak for themselves. We need to upgrade the quality of our internet services. We need to ensure that the amount we're paying for internet services is commensurate to the quality that we're receiving. Filipino citizens pay more than Singaporeans for internet service," Gatchalian stressed. According to him, addressing the affordability issue of internet services is just as important as the quality of broadband connectivity as lower cost of internet will enhance inclusivity and level the playing field in various sectors. "Compared to other ASEAN countries, the Philippines lags in terms of mobile internet speed, with average downloads clocking in at just 24.6 Mbps and this is about 3.64 times slower than Brunei, which has the fastest reported connection in the ASEAN region," bewailed Gatchalian. "Higher connectivity to the internet is a powerful catalyst for job creation. It also enables access to critical public services like education and healthcare," he said. In a bid to increase public access to the internet, Congress enacted into law the "Free Internet Access in Public Places Act" to provide free internet access in government offices and public places. However, based on the "Digital 2023" report, internet adoption in the Philippines stands at only 73.1%. This means that only about 80 million Filipinos use the internet. "If we could solve the issues we have with digital connectivity, we can be assured of universal, affordable, and reliable internet connectivity which is a key component for inclusive economic recovery," he concluded. Gatchalian nababahala sa mataas na presyo ng internet access sa bansa Nababahala si Senador Win Gatchalian sa mataas na presyo ng internet access sa bansa at binigyang diin niya na ang halaga ng internet connectivity ay dapat maging mas abot-kaya para sa kapakinabangan ng mga mamimili. Inihayag ni Gatchalian sa isang forum tungkol sa digital connectivity na ang average na buwanang gastos para sa internet na may bilis na hindi bababa sa 60 megabits per second (Mbps) sa Pilipinas ay humigit-kumulang P2,057, batay sa pagtataya ng global database na Numbeo. Ang naturang halaga ay humigit-kumulang limang porsyento na mas mataas kung ihahambing sa buwanang gastos na pumapalo sa P1,951 sa Singapore, ang bansang may pinakamabilis na fixed broadband connection na 234.6 Mbps. "Sa mga datos na ito, malinaw na makikita na kailangan nating i-upgrade ang kalidad ng serbisyo ng internet sa bansa. Kailangan nating tiyakin na ang halagang binabayaran natin para sa mga serbisyo ng internet ay naaayon sa kalidad na ating natatanggap. Ang mga mamamayang Pilipino ay nagbabayad ng higit sa mga Singaporean para sa serbisyo sa internet," paghahalintulad ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa kanya, ang pagtugon sa isyu ng affordability ng mga serbisyo sa internet ay kasinghalaga ng kalidad ng broadband connectivity at upang makamit ang tinatawag na "levelling the playing field." "Kung ikukumpara sa ibang mga bansa sa ASEAN, ang Pilipinas ay nahuhuli sa bilis ng mobile internet, na ang average na pag-download ay umaabot sa 24.6 Mbps at ito ay humigit-kumulang 3.64 beses na mas mabagal kaysa sa Brunei, na sinasabing may pinakamabilis na connection sa buong rehiyon ng ASEAN," ayon kay Gatchalian. "Ang mas mataas na koneksyon sa internet ay nauugnay sa pagdami ng trabaho, employment mobility, at pangkalahatang paglago ng trabaho. Ang internet access ay nagbibigay-daan din sa pag-access sa mga kritikal na pampublikong serbisyo tulad ng edukasyon at pangkalahatang kalusugan," ayon sa kanya. Sa hangaring mapataas ang access ng publiko sa internet, pinagtibay ng Kongreso bilang batas ang "Free Internet Access in Public Places Act" para magbigay ng libreng internet access sa mga opisina ng gobyerno at pampublikong lugar. Gayunpaman, batay sa ulat ng "Digital 2023", ang internet adoption sa Pilipinas ay nasa 73.1% lamang. Ibig sabihin, nasa 80 milyong Pilipino lamang ang gumagamit ng internet. "Kung malulutas natin ang mga isyu na mayroon tayo sa digital connectivity, makatitiyak tayo ng isang universal, abot-kaya, at maaasahang koneksyon sa internet na isang mahalagang bahagi para sa inclusive economic recovery," pagtatapos niya.