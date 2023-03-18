ACT: Ceiling Is Now an Eligible Item Under the Sustainable Household Scheme (SHS)

Ceiling insulation has been recently added to the list of eligible items under the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government’s Sustainable Household Scheme (SHS).

What is SHS?

SHS provides zero-interest loans up to $15,000. It is helpful because it eliminates the expensive upfront capital costs that hinder homeowners from improving their energy efficiency.

So far, the SHS has seen significant improvements in the sustainability of Canberra homes. Aside from eliminating the upfront capital costs, the scheme also allows homeowners to save more on energy bills.

Starting on 11 April, new energy efficiency standards will be implemented in which rental properties should meet a minimum standard for ceiling insulation.

Many properties in Canberra have ceiling insulation, yet the issue is that not all of them are created equal. Insulation is rated based on its ‘R-value. Therefore, the new standards will require those with no insulation or below R2 to be upgraded to at least R5 insulation.

According to the ACT government, roughly 60 per cent of rental properties meet the standard or are exempt from it. Homes that are built after 1997 are likely compliant with the standard.

Beginning in April, rental providers are given nine months after the signing of the lease to bring the property up to standard. Ads for rental properties should also disclose whether the property is compliant or exempt.

The benefits of ceiling insulation

Ceiling insulation is one of the most effective ways to reduce heating and cooling costs in the home. It keeps the temperature in the home consistent, reduces drafts, and improves air quality. Additionally, it helps to reduce external noise levels.

Insulation also helps reduce the energy needed to heat and cool the home, making it more environmentally friendly. Finally, it can help reduce the amount of condensation and mould in the home, which can harm your health.

Electricity and gas bills have been on the rise for years, with no end or relief in sight. Our FREE Energy Bill Comparator can help you reduce your bills by finding a better plan from Australia’s leading energy retailers. All you will need is a current energy bill and you can be on your way to saving hundreds on your gas and electricity bills.

Ceiling Insulation vs. Roof Insulation

Ceiling insulation is a type of insulation specifically designed for ceilings. It is typically made from fibreglass, cellulose, or foam and is installed between the joists of the ceiling. This type of insulation helps reduce energy costs by preventing heat from escaping from the top of the house.

Roof insulation, on the other hand, is the insulation that is installed in the attic space between the rafters of the roof. It is typically made from fibreglass or cellulose and is designed to reduce heat transfer from the roof to the rest of the house. It is not as effective as ceiling insulation, but it can still help to reduce energy costs and improve air quality in the home.

How to Make the Most Out of Your Ceiling Insulation

Upgrade to a Higher R-value

The R-value of insulation measures its effectiveness at resisting heat transfer. The higher the R-value, the better the insulation. Upgrading to a higher R-value insulation can help improve your ceiling insulation’s efficiency and reduce energy costs.

Add a Layer of Insulation

Adding a layer of insulation on top of your existing insulation can make your ceiling insulation even more effective. This is especially helpful if your existing insulation is old and has lost some effectiveness over time.

Check for Air Leaks

Air leaks can significantly reduce the effectiveness of your insulation. Check for air leaks around windows, doors, and any other openings in your ceiling. If you find any, seal them up with caulk or weatherstripping to help maximize the efficiency of your ceiling insulation.

Clean or Replace Your Insulation

Over time, insulation can become dirty and less effective. Cleaning or replacing your insulation can improve its efficiency and reduce energy costs.

Whether you’re looking to replace your hot water system, replace your lighting, or install a solar PV system, we can connect you with trusted local installers who will provide you with up to 3 FREE quotes! Click this link and follow the prompts to receive your free quotes. The Solar Quotes quiz also covers other renewables, so get clicking today!