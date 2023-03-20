Submit Release
AI Can Predict a Movie Revenue Helping Filmmakers and Investors Mitigate Risks early

UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinelytic, ScriptBook and Largo.ai are the 3 major AI players in the film industry. Largo.ai is claimed to be a combination of Cinelytic and ScriptBook (Mutlu, N. G. A. 2020).

Guinea Pig’ is an upcoming science-fiction film. Logline: “In a dystopian future, a man rats out a mad scientist to save mankind from an extinction of its own making.”

Last year, Cannes Next and Largo.AI selected Guinea Pig to participate in their market experiment. Guinea Pig outperformed the other projects. AI domestic box office prediction (US): 2746%. Additionally, Guinea Pig is predicted to perform better at the box office with the selected actors rather than actors based on the "grandma formula" -- i.e. if your grandmother does not know the actor, then he or she is not a name actor.

Nearly 80% of the distributors did not agree with the AI; more than 10% did agree and the remain distributors were ambivalent. The outcome was expected, as this project is designed for a distributor that is not relying on a name actor to sell the film. Usually, this is a distributor in the top 20%.

