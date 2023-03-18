Perrigo Announces Voluntary Recall of Limited Quantity of Nestlé® Good Start Soothe™ 942g Infant Formula

DUBLIN, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Perrigo Company plc is issuing a voluntary recall of one sku of Nestlé® Good Start Soothe™ 942g Infant Formula in Canada, that was manufactured at the Company's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin manufacturing facility in January 2023. This product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.

Importantly, no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of this bacteria, and no adverse events have been reported. No other Nestlé ® Good Start products in Canada are affected by this recall.

Affected Product in Canada:

Cronobacter sakazakii is a bacteria commonly found in the environment. In most people it causes no symptoms but in some, particularly premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems fever, poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy as well as other serious symptoms can occur.

This product is sold at retailers across Canada. Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for the following lot codes and expiry dates:

Nestlé® Good Start Soothe™ 942g:

301757651Z – EXP 2024 JL 18

301757652Z – EXP 2024 JL 18

301857651Z – EXP 2024 JL 19

We have been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and are immediately informing our customers who received these products and arranging for them be removed from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased this product should stop using the product, contact Nestlé Consumer Services for reimbursement and then dispose of the product. The contact information is as follows:

Phone: 1-800-387 4636 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST

Email : consumer.care@ca.nestle.com or https://www.madewithnestle.ca/help/contact

For over 130 years, Perrigo has been committed to meeting the needs of consumers—and the quality and safety of our products is our highest priority. We have numerous regulatory approved procedures throughout the manufacturing process to control for Cronobacter sakazakii. Every batch of infant formula is tested to make certain it meets stringent nutritional, safety, quality, and regulatory requirements. As part of our rigorous protocols to protect the safety of families and infants, we are proactively taking this action.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com .

On November 1, 2022, Perrigo acquired Nestlé's Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, plant, along with the U.S. and Canadian rights to the Good Start® infant formula brand. Perrigo operates the Good Start® infant formula brand in the United States and Canada.

SOURCE Perrigo