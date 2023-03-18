Corporate Keys Launches Corporate Keys TV - A New Digital Platform for Business Travellers

Corporate Keys, Australia's leading provider of furnished apartment accommodations for corporate and leisure travellers, is excited to announce the launch of Corporate Keys TV, a new digital platform designed to enhance the sourcing and booking experience of business travellers.

MELBOURNE, Au., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Keys, Australia's leading provider of furnished apartment accommodation for corporate and leisure travellers, is excited to announce the launch of Corporate Keys TV, a new digital platform designed to enhance the sourcing and booking experience of business travellers.

The channel will feature video showcases of the company's furnished residential apartments and buildings, allowing clients to get a comprehensive look at their temporary homes before booking. Corporate Keys TV can be accessed from any device, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, making it easy for travellers to make informed decisions on their next corporate apartment.

The channel will include videos of Corporate Keys' various properties in different cities, highlighting their unique features and amenities. The videos will give clients a virtual tour of the properties, allowing them to see the apartments' interiors, layout, and overall ambience.

According to Corporate Keys' Director of Business Development, Bruno Torres, the channel launch is a significant milestone for the company. "We're thrilled to launch Corporate Keys TV as part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing our clients' travel experience," said Bruno Torres. "We understand that business travel and relocating to Australia can be stressful and challenging, so we wanted to create a digital platform that not only provides essential travel information about each location or building but also offers our clients the ability to walk through each apartment, so our clients know what they are walking into when they arrive at their destination."

The Corporate Keys channel is now live, and clients can access it through the company's website, each building and individual property listing will also display any video showcases. The channel's content is regularly updated with new videos, ensuring clients can access the latest information on the company's furnished corporate apartments.

For more information on Corporate Keys TV and its furnished apartment accommodation solutions, please visit our website or contact our friendly Reservations Department via live chat, phone or email.

Click here to go direct to Corporate Keys TV.

About Corporate Keys:

Corporate Keys is a leading provider of serviced apartments for corporate travellers in Australia and New Zealand. With a wide range of properties in key business destinations, Corporate Keys offers a superior alternative to traditional hotel accommodation, providing spacious, comfortable, and fully-equipped apartments that are designed to meet the needs of busy professionals.

Media Contact:

Bruno Torres, Corporate Keys Australia Group

Address: K113, 63 Turner Street, Port Melbourne, VIC 3207

Phone: +61 3 92797200

Email: bruno.torres@corporatekeys.com.au

