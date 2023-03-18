Rising House Music Producer ToMix Takes the Scene by Storm

Meet ToMix, a 25-year-old electronic music producer from Israel who is making waves in the house music scene. With a background rooted in music and a passion for creating, ToMix has managed to sign his releases on top record labels such as Confession, Mixmash, and Hexagone, and has seen his music played by some of the biggest DJs in the industry like Marshmello, David Guetta, and DJ Snake.

ToMix, also known as Tom Katz, is a 25-year-old electronic music producer from Israel. Born into a musical family, with a DJ father and a singer mother, ToMix was exposed to music from a young age. At the age of 12, he began DJing and creating music, taking inspiration from artists like Skrillex. Despite having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), ToMix found that creating music helped him to focus and channel his energy.

In 2013, ToMix formed a psytrance music duo called "ToMix & Genish" which gained significant success in Israel, with one of their songs receiving over 6 million views on YouTube. They performed with many famous music artists in Israel. A couple of years later, ToMix began his solo project, and fell in love with house music, specifically Bass house. He released his first single as a house producer on the French label Gold Digger, which was called "Spaceship". He then managed to sign music on the label Confession, which he had fallen in love with in the first place.

Years went by and ToMix signed his releases on many other big record labels, such as Mixmash and Hexagone, and his music was played in shows by big DJs such as Marshmello, David Guetta, DJ Snake, and Hardwell. He has released music on labels such as Confession, Mixmash, Gold Digger, Sans Merci, Noir Sur Blanc, Way Way, My Techno Weights A Ton, Kolme, House Views, House Of Hustle, and AIA.

One of ToMix's most successful songs, "To The Rhythm", received over 400,000 Spotify streams and was featured on editorial playlists such as "Fresh Finds" and "Sagittarius." His music has also been supported and played by many well-known DJs such as Marshmello, David Guetta, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, Tchami, Malaa, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Born Dirty, AC Slater, Tony Romera, Showtek, Fedde Le Grand, Zonderling, Habstrakt, Bellecour, Wax Motif, BrainDeaD, Mr. Belt & Wezol, Aazar, Ido B & Zooki, Botnek, Loopers, Drezo, and more.

ToMix's unique sound and style have made him a rising star in the electronic music scene. His ability to blend different genres and create fresh and exciting music has earned him a dedicated fanbase and recognition from industry heavyweights. With his passion for music and dedication to his craft, there is no doubt that ToMix will continue to make waves in the electronic music world.

