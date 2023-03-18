Bridgelane Asset Management Announces Expansion Into the Retail Investor Market

Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2023) - Bridgelane Asset Management, a privately owned boutique fund manager specializing in capitalizing in Australian equities, is proud to announce its expansion to the retail investor market. For more than 10 years, the Bridgelane name has become synonymous with financial management excellence. Now, the company is bringing its expertise and successful trading strategies to retail traders and investors.

Bridgelane Asset Management is committed to true alignment with its clients, with a focus on co-investment in its strategies alongside its clients and on the same terms.

"We are excited to expand our investment strategies and expertise to retail investors," said John Murray, Founder of Bridgelane Asset Management.

Bridgelane Asset Management is a leading global investment manager with a strong presence in Australia and a growing international footprint. With approximately $18 billion in assets under management and a diverse range of investment strategies managed by world-class teams of investment professionals, Bridgelane aims to deliver superior outcomes for its clients over the long term.

Bridgelane Asset Management's Head of Fixed Income, James Parker, added: "We are thrilled to now be able to offer these opportunities to retail investors. Our focus on independent research, active investment management, and long-term investing will continue to be at the core of our investment strategies, ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality of investment management."

The company's sustainable and impact-driven approach to investing, along with its market-leading global equities and contemporary multi-asset capabilities, make it a trusted choice for investors seeking reliable and innovative investment solutions. Bridgelane's commitment to research and analysis of quality, value, and risk, backed by over 50 years of experience, ensures that its investment portfolios are actively managed to meet the evolving needs of its clients across the globe.

About the Company - Bridgelane Asset Management:

Bridgelane Asset Management is a privately owned boutique fund manager specializing in investing in Australian equities. For more than 20 years, the Bridgelane name has become synonymous with investment excellence. Bridgelane Asset Management's investment philosophy is based on active investment management, long-term investing, and independent research.

For further details, visit the following link: www.bridgelaneassetmanagement.com

Media Details:

Name: James Parker, Head of Fixed Income

Phone: +61 2 8526 5014

Email: info@bridgelaneassetmanagement.com

Website: www.bridgelaneassetmanagement.com

Company: BRIDGELANE ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158820