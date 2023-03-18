Prebiotics Ingredients Market to Register Highest CAGR Growth of 6.3% by 2031: Analysis by Segmentation & Future Trends

Rise in demand for prebiotics in dietary supplements, particularly in infant food, is expected to boost the growth of prebiotics ingredients market

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Prebiotics Ingredients Market generated $7.19 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.31 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics, multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients, and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages drive the growth of the global prebiotics ingredients market. On the other hand, use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system of animals present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific was the leading prebiotics ingredients market and accounted for 42.5% of the market share in 2020. Asia-Pacific prebiotics ingredients industry is anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to lifestyle shift of consumers toward preventive therapies coupled with rise in disposable income, and increase in awareness about health and fitness. Moreover, rapid population growth in emerging nations such as India and China, provides a huge consumer base for the market.

By source, the cereals was the dominant segment in the market in 2020. Cereals such as wheat, rice, oats, and barley, are rich sources of prebiotics and these cereals are widely grown and are easily available across the globe. The increased awareness regarding the benefits of prebiotics and increased adoption of the prebiotics obtained from cereals in the food and beverages industry has significantly contributed to the global prebiotics ingredients market growth.

Major Key Companies Included

Beneo GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

FrieslandCampina

Ingredion Incorporated

Samyang Genex

Nexira

Beghin Meiji

Royal Cosun, and Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd.

People are inclining toward more health-conscious eating habits. The factors that drive the growth of the prebiotics ingredients industry are increase in consumer awareness related to health benefits of prebiotics; rise in use of prebiotics in poultry feed to improve digestion, performance, and immune system to improve overall productivity of animals; multifunctional nature of prebiotic ingredients; and ease of incorporation in a wide range of food & beverages.

Depending on the source, the prebiotics ingredients market is segregated into cereals, vegetables, roots, and others. Based on region, the global prebiotics market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

