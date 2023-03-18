St. Albans Barracks/ Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2001411

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/17/2023 at 1745 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 791 Jay Rd, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Dennis Reidy II

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/17/2023 at 1745 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call in reference a potential assault that was actively occurring at 791 Jay Rd in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Dennis Reidy II had physically assaulted a household member as well as threatened their life with a firearm all in the presence of a juvenile child.

Reidy was taken into custody and processed at the St. Albans State Police Barracks.

The victim filed an RFA which was granted and immediately served on Reidy.

Reidy was issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/20/2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

