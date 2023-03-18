Scenic Fruit Company Recalls Frozen Organic Strawberries and Frozen Organic Tropical Blend Because of Possible Health Risk

March 17, 2023, this press release is updated to include the states that Aldi sold Simply Nature frozen organic strawberries.

Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

The following products are subject to this recall. The lot codes and best by dates are found on the back of each bag (see attached pictures below):

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Dates

Best If Use Dates

Best Before Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona,

Arkansas,

California,

Illinois, Iowa,

Michigan,

Minnesota,

Missouri, North

Dakota, South

Dakota, Ohio,

Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska, Idaho, Montana,

Oregon, Utah, Washington. Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois, Maryland PCC Community

Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 10/29/2024 Washington Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit

Blend Pineapple,

Bananas, Strawberries &

Mango 16 oz 00511919 04/25/24

05/12/24

05/23/24

05/30/24

06/07/24 Nationwide

Although Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the product and return it to their local store for a refund. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com

FDA Outbreak Advisory

Organic Strawberries Hepatitis A Outbreak | CDC