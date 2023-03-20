StoreCash App appoints JR Badian to its Board of Advisors

LA-based fintech Company offers the highest, instant and unlimited cashback in the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome JR to our team. His skills and expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth and sales goals while serving our business customers more effectively.” — Daricus Releford

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreCash announces the immediate appointment of JR Badian, former Vice President of Digital at MasterCard to its Board of Advisors. JR brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be invaluable to the company's growth and success as it rolls out its cashback API to businesses and banks.

JR Badian is the former Chief Marketing Officer for K&N Engineering where he was responsible for brand marketing, direct-to-consumer marketing and sales, and new product marketing development. During this time, JR’s team supported K&N’s key retail partners including Walmart, Amazon, AutoZone, and O’Reilly on their merchandising and promotions. Prior to K&N, JR was the Vice President of Digital and CRM at MasterCard. JR holds a Masters from Columbia University in Organizational Leadership and an MBA from Babson College. He also studied at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business where he received his undergraduate degree in both Finance and Marketing.

"We are thrilled to welcome JR to our team," said Daricus Releford, CEO of StoreCash. "His skills and expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve our growth and sales goals while serving our business customers more effectively."

JR will be advising StoreCash on its sales strategy to banks and businesses of its custom plug-and-play cashback API. JR will also work closely with the StoreCash team, collaborating on brand marketing and strategy and on projects and initiatives that will further enhance the company's reputation as a leader in the retail cashback industry. "I am excited to join StoreCash as an Advisor and be a part of such a dynamic fintech startup," said JR Badian. "StoreCash’s technology provides businesses a key tool for acquisition and retention. I look forward to contributing my skills and expertise to help the company grow and succeed."

JR joins StoreCash at a time of rapid growth and expansion. The company recently closed its seed round in September 2022 and has 51,000 registered users on its retail cashback platform.

####

About StoreCash:

StoreCash is an LA-based payments and technology company that provides our customers an alternative method of payment for everyday goods and lifestyle purchases, benefiting from the highest, instant and unlimited cashback in the US. Our business and banking customers are able to access our technology through a custom plug and play cashback API to increase their own customer engagement and retention. StoreCash’s founding team are technology and community leaders in the BIPOC community with top-tier pedigree from Google, Apple, Adobe, and Microsoft as well as previous entrepreneurial exits.

For more information, visit https://storecashapp.com/.

//