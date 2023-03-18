Former Startup Executives Launch The Brand Project, a Marketing Management Agency for Startups and SMEs

The Brand Project, a new marketing management agency focused on serving startups and SMEs, has officially launched.

Founded by Managing Directors, Beth Oleyar and Fletcher Adam, two experienced startup professionals and former members of the founding team at the successful proptech startup Settle Easy, the agency aims to help early-stage companies develop and execute effective brand and marketing strategies.

In addition to brand and website development, graphic design, social media management, business processes, operations, copywriting and content marketing, the agency is also focusing its considerable efforts on monthly marketing management services.

"We understand the unique challenges and opportunities that startups face when it comes to building their brand and getting the word out about their product or service," said Beth Oleyar, Managing Director of The Brand Project.

"We created The Brand Project to be a partner for startups, providing the expertise and support they need to succeed in a competitive market."

As seasoned C-Suite and senior executive level professionals, Beth and Fletcher have a wealth of knowledge in marketing, operations and business development. It's no surprise their previous venture was recognised in the Australian Financial Review's Fast Starters List for 2022.

As the go-to agency for startups and SMEs, The Brand Project is working closely with the real estate industry and service-based businesses, having already secured a range of clients for ongoing monthly support. The agency's team of experienced marketers and designers bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table, and are dedicated to helping startups achieve their marketing goals.

"We’ve been at the coal-face of startups and understand the marketing challenges. We are delighted to be able to share our personal experiences and offer services to startups and help them grow and succeed," said Fletcher Adam, Managing Director of The Brand Project.

"We believe that every startup has the potential to make a big impact, and we are excited to be a part of their journey."

Having officially launched in Victoria, The Brand Project is looking forward to servicing clients both nationally and internationally. The agency also plans to open new offices in late 2023.

For more information about The Brand Project and its services, visit www.thebrandproject.co, book in a discovery session or get in touch via hello@thebrandproject.co.

Media Contact

The Brand Project

Beth Oleyar

0401371759

Australia