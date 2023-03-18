Quantum Metal Review Makes Donations to Community and Continuance Life Associates

Leading precious metals exchange provider, Quantum Metal Malaysia, donates 10 new wheelchairs to the local community through Community and Continuance Life Associates.

Quantum Metal is undoubtedly a leading name in the precious metals industry, judging by the reach and feat of the exchange in a relatively short while, with the team led by Dato Lim Khong Soon, practically changing the way people and businesses achieve financial freedom by leveraging cutting-edge technologies. In a related development, Quantum Metal Review recently reiterated its commitment to promoting the well-being of people as it donates 10 new wheelchairs to Community and Continuance Life Associates for Hospital Lam Wah Ee, Penang.

The global precious metals industry remains lucrative, and technology has helped to open the space, enabling more people and businesses to leverage its immense benefits. However, trading or investing in precious metals can sometimes be daunting, especially in sieving out the bad eggs from the bad ones. Consequently, Quantum Metal Review is looking to make a difference by easing the use of technology to trade and exchange gold and being a light in the darkness of as many people as possible, starting from Malaysia.

The move to donate wheelchairs to the local community is part of the company’s CSR program to positively impact society. The efforts and feats achieved by Quantum Metal Review have not gone unnoticed, with the company recently picking up an award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) to acknowledge its exceptional performance in the precious metals industry.

"The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is a testament to its commitment to our customers. We are committed to complete transparency and as well as implementing strict security measures to ensure the safety of our customers' golds." - Spokesperson for Quantum Metal.

To learn more about Quantum Metal and the range of services offered, visit - https://www.quantummetal.com. Quantum Metal can also be found across social media, including Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact

Company Name: Quantum Metal Malaysia

Contact Person: Dato Lim Khong Soon

Email: Send Email

Phone: +60 4 - 2260755

Country: Malaysia

Website: https://www.quantummetal.com



