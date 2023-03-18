Mary Khalil Shares an Emotional Story Based on "$2000 Per Month"

Mary Khalil, a loving wife and aspiring author, shares her late ex-husband, Imad Khalil, ’s biography named “$2000 Per Month” to honor his living memory.

The book encompasses Imad Khalil’s whole life, from birth to death. It beautifully details many aspects of his married life, his compassionate personality, including his business ventures and role as a father and a husband. The book dives deep into Imad’s religious beliefs and the values he held near his heart that governed his relationships and impacted his decisions.

The biography is divided into thirty chapters discussing a significant aspect of the deportee’s life. It offers a detailed overview of the Imam’s roots, including where he comes from, who his grandparents were, and his father’s conversion to the religion. The book will also focus on how Imad wanted his kids to know his father, especially when he was ill.

What makes the book interesting for the readers are the details that show how his life was with his wife, Mary. It will detail the circumstances that eventually led to his divorce. The impact of this short marriage of a year will also be discussed in the book. The difference between religion and their young age will also play a crucial role in this regard.

$2000 Per Month will be available in April 2023 on all major publishing platforms, including Amazon, Kindle and Barnes and Noble.

For more information or to get more information about the book, visit https://bookish-brews.com

