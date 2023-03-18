Human Resource (HR) Technology Market to Hit US$ 53.3 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.08% – Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

The report has segmented the global human resource (HR) technology market on the basis of application, type, end-use industry, company size and region.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global human resource (HR) technology market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08% during 2023-2028.

Human resource (HR) technology involves using software and hardware to manage, streamline, and administer various human resources tasks within organizations. It mainly automates HR functions, improves workforce data management, and supports strategic decision-making in HR. The technology helps manage onboarding, payrolls, talent sourcing, talent management, and performance and workforce management. In addition to this, it provides a cost-effective and time-effective solution to effectively manage and enhance HR service delivery.

Global Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Trends:

The global human resource technology market is primarily driven by the increasing organizational demand for predictive and workforce analytic tools. This is further bolstered by rapid technological advancements, such as integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics with recruitment tools. Such solutions help improve different facets of HR management, including managing compliance with applicable employment laws and regulations, tracking time and attendance, and maintaining up-to-date employee information, which is providing an impetus to the Human resource (HR) technology market growth. Besides this, the surging product application in the commercial sector, as it helps lower the risk of systematic errors, is boosting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing working populace, increasing investments in HR technology by key players, shifting preference toward remote working culture, and the development of complex management methods are accelerating the market growth.

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Application:

Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment

Others

Breakup by Type:

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

Public Sector

Health Care

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

Others

Breakup by Company Size:

Less than 1k Employees

1k -5k Employees

Greater than 5k Employees

Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

