MEDIA ADVISORY - COMIN' IN HOT: ZELLERS DINER ON WHEELS IS ROLLIN' UP TO THE GRAND OPENING OF THE ZELLERS EXPERIENCE WITHIN HUDSON'S BAY
CALLING ALL TASTE TESTERS, CAMERAS AND PEOPLE WHO LOVE VALUE
TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Are you hungry? So are we.
THE HOT GOSS:
On March 23rd, Zellers will open its first locations within Hudson's Bay stores in Alberta, and with this, its food trucks are revvin' their engines, ready to roll up and dish out nostalgic favourites from the original Zellers Family Restaurant: the Big Z Burger, Hot Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Cheese, Chicken Fingers and Fries with Gravy. Over the four-day opening, food trucks will appear for one day at different store locations. **not all trucks roll up opening day - consult the schedule below for each diner experience.**
We know customers are excited to get the Zellers party started. For early birds and eager beavers who may line up ahead of doors opening, each location will have a DJ to pump up the jamz, and giveaways starting shortly after 8 am.
GOOD TIMES START:
8:00 AM - DJs start playing
10:00 AM - Stores open
11:30 AM - Food trucks open
FOOD TRUCK ROLL UP:
Mar 23rd – Sunridge Mall (Calgary) and Kingsway Garden Mall (Edmonton)
Mar 25th – Medicine Hat Shopping Mall
WHERE TO BE:
Kingsway Garden Mall
Hudson's Bay–109 K St NW, Edmonton, Alberta T5G 3A6
Zellers is located on L2 of Hudson's Bay. Access via mall entrance.
Medicine Hat Shopping Mall
Hudson's Bay–3292 Dunmore Rd SE, Medicine Hat, Alberta T1B 2R4
Zellers is located on L1 . Access via mall entrance.
Sunridge Mall
Hudson's Bay–2525 36 St NE, Calgary, Alberta T1Y 5S4
Zellers is located on L2. Access from main floor.
ABOUT ZELLERS
One of HBC's most beloved brands, Zellers holds a special place in Canada's maple leaf-shaped heart. And now, with a brand-spankin' new zellers.ca website and 25 locations (to start!) within Hudson's Bay stores across the country, customers can expect a helpful, playful shopping experience packed full of low prices day in, day out. With a core focus on design and value - and a hint of the nostalgia that Canadians know and love - Zellers is gearing up to become the new go-to, from lifestyle to home and almost everything in between.
GENERAL QUESTIONS:
Tiffany Bourré
DVP, Communications
PR & Heritage
tiffany.bourre@thebay.com
416-571-1301
Lauren Polyak
Director, Public Relations
lauren.polyak@thebay.com
647-926-2463
Sydney Gibbs
Specialist, Public Relations
sydney.gibbs@thebay.com
416-619-8237
*schedule subject to change
