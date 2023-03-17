Job Opportunities at Montgomery Recreation for Individuals Ages 15 and Older will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, March 17 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Free alphabetization and English classes will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 16, 2023—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Monika Hammer, public information officer at Montgomery County Recreation; Mario Gamboa, executive director and founder of the nonprofit organization CENAES; Javier Alegría, CENAES graduate; and Pedro Rodríguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air Friday, March 17 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

Montgomery Recreation is looking for dedicated, hardworking and motivated individuals to join their team. The department is hiring part-time seasonal employees to work during the 2023 summer season. This week’s En Sintonía will begin with a discussion about the upcoming job fairs that will be taking place on March 22, March 25, April 20, April 22 and May 7 at various recreation centers throughout the County. Pay rates begin at $15.65 an hour and experience is not required. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes. For more information, click here.

The second half of the show will discuss the extraordinary work of CENAES, which is a nonprofit organization that was established in 2003 to educate and teach reading and writing to those who did not have the opportunity to do so in their native countries. CENAES provides alphabetization and English classes at no cost. Mr. Gamboa will discuss the registration classes and locations.

The final segment of the show will highlight the Consulate of El Salvador’s popular mobile consulate, where staff travel to various locations in Maryland to issue and renew Salvadoran identification cards. Mr. Rodríguez will expand on these and other initiatives for residents from the Salvadoran diaspora living in the Washington metropolitan area.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

