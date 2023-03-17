Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on March 28 and April 11, 13 and 18

MARYLAND, March 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 17, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

March 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 27 at 2 p.m.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health and Human Services - Statewide Integrated Health Improvement Strategy (SIHIS) Eliminating Disparities in Maternal Health Initiative-Home Visiting Expansion, $214,004 (Source of Funds: State Funds).

(Source of Funds: State Funds). Declaration of No Further Need - Disposition of Pepper Ridge Property in the Emory Grove area of Gaithersburg.

April 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

April 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sign up to testify beginning on March 20 at 9 a.m.

Fiscal Year 2024 Operating Budgets - A public hearing will be held on the listed dates on the proposed operating budgets, FY24-29 Public Services Program and Fiscal Policy, and additional amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program for the following: Montgomery County Government, Montgomery College, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, WSSC Water and Montgomery County Public Schools. Reference copies of the recommended FY24 County Government Operating Budget are available on the Office of Management and Budget’s website http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/omb (OMB 240-777-2800). Other agency budgets are available from the individual agencies and their websites. The Council encourages comments on both spending and revenue issues. Sign up to testify beginning March 20.

April 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 10 at 2 p.m.

April 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is April 17 at 2 p.m.

Rustic Roads Functional Master Plan Update - Planning Board Draft.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html.

Additional documents are available at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council.

Residents have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville.

Residents can register to speak in person or virtually at a public hearing, provide written testimony, prerecorded audio or video testimony using the online form at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/PHSignUp.html; or sent by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against Covid-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Residents who would like to call in or testify at a Council public hearing need to preregister on the Council's web page at https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/calendar.html. Once the public hearing sign up request form is submitted and the public hearing list is created, individuals will receive separate confirmation notifications that include the appropriate link to use or phone number to call for the public hearing.

Comments and suggestions are welcome online at http://tinyurl.com/zrbwh5v or by sending regular mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850. For information or to express an opinion call 240-777-7900. Councilmembers continue to hold meetings in their offices by appointment.

The meeting will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website at http://tinyurl.com/z9982v8, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.