Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, March 17 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 17, 2023

On Monday, March 20 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss the Council’s review of the Recommended Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2024 and the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program. The operating budget, which was submitted to the Council by County Executive Elrich on March 15, totals $6.8 billion and includes a proposed 10 percent property tax increase to fund Montgomery County Public Schools.  

Glass will also provide an overview of Council matters, including the Transportation and Environment Committee’s Monday morning briefing about the Purple Line project and other legislative items that will be discussed during Tuesday’s Council meeting. 

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.    

