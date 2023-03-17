Governor Cooper Announces State Boards and Commissions Appointments and Nominations

NORTH CAROLINA, March 17 - Governor Roy Cooper announced North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations today.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individuals for reappointment to the North Carolina State Board of Agriculture:

Jose Alberto Calderon of Cary as a member with marketing experience. Calderon is the Sales Manager for Farm Pak Products Inc. Calderon has served on the board since 2017. Calderon was also previously the President of the North Carolina Sweet Potato Marketing Cooperative.

Jeffery B. Turner of Pink Hill as a pork farmer. Turner is the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Murphy Family Ventures, where he has worked for 27 years. Turner has served on the board since 2013.

Scott A. Tyson of Nashville as a fruit or vegetable farmer. Tyson is the President of Oakland Grove Farming Corporation. Tyson has served on the board since 2017. He also previously served on the United Tobacco Co. Board of Directors and was a founding member of Nash Produce LLC.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individual for reappointment to the North Carolina Employment Security Board of Review:

Theresa B. Stephenson of Raleigh as the representative of the general public who shall be a licensed attorney and serve as the chair. Stephenson has been the chair of the board since 2019. Prior to her appointment, Stephenson was Special Deputy General Counsel for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Cooper has nominated the following individual for reappointment to the North Carolina Industrial Commission:

Phillip A. Baddour III of Raleigh as a commissioner representing employees. Baddour has served on the commission since June of 2017 and has been the chair of the commission since December of 2018. Baddour was a deputy commissioner for the Industrial Commission for 17 years before his appointment.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission:

La’Tanta D. McCrimmon of Raleigh as a member at-large. McCrimmon is a Senior Director at APCO Worldwide in Raleigh. Prior to joining APCO, she was the Legislative Director in the Governor’s Office.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities:

Kelly M. Crosbie of Wake Forest as a representative of the Department of Health and Human Services. Crosbie is the Director of the North Carolina Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Services. Crosbie is a licensed clinical social worker and was previously the Chief Quality Officer for the Division of Health Benefits.

Yvonne A. Copeland of Wake Forest as a representative of the Department of Health and Human Services. Copeland is the Director of the Division of Child and Family Well-Being for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Disciplinary Hearing Commission of the North Carolina State Bar:

Tywanna D. Frazier of Hope Mills as a public member. Frazier is the Executive Assistant to the Commanding General of XVIII Airborne Corps. She was previously an Administrative Officer for the Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg. Frazier served in active duty for the US Air Force for more than 24 years before retiring in 2009.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Board of Registered Environmental Health Specialist Examiners:

William Wilson Mize of Louisburg as an environmental health specialist from the piedmont region. Mize is the Regional Environmental Health Specialist for the Onsite-Water Protection Branch within the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Alicia Euliss Pickett of Wilmington as an environmental health specialist from the eastern region. Pickett is the Environmental Health Services Manager for New Hanover County Health and Human Services, where she has worked since 1995.

Jason Keith Masters of Asheville as an environmental health specialist from the western region. Masters is the Environmental Health Director for the Rutherford-Polk-McDowell Health District. He was previously an Environmental Health Program Specialist for Buncombe County and has more than 23 years of environmental health experience.

Victoria Hudson of Hillsborough as an environmental health specialist from the piedmont region. Hudson is the Environmental Health Director for the Orange County Health Department, where she has worked since 2011.

Lillian Barfield Koontz of Lexington as a local health director. Koontz is the Public Health Director for the Davidson County Health Department, where she has worked since 2016.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Historic Murfreesboro Commission:

Andrew A. Wilson of Ahoskie as a member at-large. Wilson is the Vice President for advancement at Chowan University. He is also a member of the Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce and has over 15 years of executive leadership experience in higher education.

Deborah Redding Hill of Murfreesboro as a member at-large. Hill is retired and is a Past President of the Murfreesboro Historical Association and on the Board of Visitors at Chowan University.

Elicia T. Revelle of Ahoskie as a member at-large. Revelle is the Broker-In-Charge at her own real estate firm, Revelle Realty And has more than 16 years of experience as a real estate broker.

Daryl Kent Williams of Seaboard as a member at-large. Williams is Executive Director of the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce, where he started in 2018 after a 30 year career with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Human Relations Commission:

Sharon Lee Williams of Durham as the representative of the 4th Congressional District. Williams is the Director of the Equity and Inclusion Department for the City of Durham. She was previously the Manager for Onboarding and Professional Development for the City of Durham.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision:

Maggie Brewer of Raleigh as the Compact Administrator. Brewer is the Deputy Chief for Operations at the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. She was the Deputy Director of Community Corrections at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety before the Department of Adult Correction was established at the beginning of 2023.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Irrigation Contractors` Licensing Board:

Shawn Dwight Lucas of Bailey as a public member. Lucas is a Planner and Code Enforcement Officer for the Town of Nashville.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the Juvenile Justice Planning Committee:

Deborah Sheppard of Greenville as a victim or witness advocacy group representative. Sheppard is the Executive Director of HeARToscope Inc. and a victim advocate for the Pitt County Sheriff’s where she assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking.

Glorivette Caraballo of Charlotte as a parent of a youth currently or previously involved in the juvenile justice system. Caraballo is a customer service professional and advocate for children involved in the juvenile justice system.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Locksmith Licensing Board:

Garrett L. Davis of Durham as a public member. Davis is an attorney at his own law office in Durham. Davis was previously an Associate Attorney at Maginnis Howard in Raleigh.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina State Board of Refrigeration Contractors:

Brad Cook of Walnut Cove as a member with an engineering background in refrigeration. Cook is the Refrigeration Product Manager for ACR Supply Co., Inc. and has more than 46 years of experience in commercial refrigeration.

Damon Reed of Mocksville as a manufacturer or wholesaler of refrigeration equipment. Reed is the Chief Revenue Officer of Pro Refrigeration Inc. and has more than 27 years of experience in refrigeration.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Health Coordinating Council:

Carla D. Cunningham of Charlotte as a representative of the North Carolina House of Representatives. Cunningham represents Mecklenburg County in the North Carolina House of Representatives, where she has served since 2012. She has more than 30 years of experience as a healthcare professional across multiple fields of nursing.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Statewide Independent Living Council:

Daniel Conway of Asheville as a member. Conway is a Specialist and Case Manager for Veteran Services of the Carolinas. Conway is also a Veteran Liaison at the Veterans Treatment Court Foundation and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Social Services Commission:

Samantha Branch of Henderson as the 1st Congressional District representative. Branch is a Guardian ad litem Program Specialist for the North Carolina Administrative Offices of the Courts, where she has worked for more than 15 years.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice:

James Markham of Durham as a representative of the Department of Adult Correction. Markham is the Senior Policy Advisor for the North Carolina Department of Correction. Prior to joining the Department, Markham was a Professor of Public Law and Government at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government and a Captain, Intelligence Officer, and Foreign Area Officer in the United States Air Force.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Veterinary Medical Board:

Dr. Edward Lee Faulkner of Waxhaw as a licensed veterinarian. Faulkner is the Chief Veterinary Officer and Owner of Weddington Animal Hospital, where he has worked for the last seven years and has more than 15 years of veterinary experience.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service:

Jenice Ramirez-Garvin of Greensboro as a member with expertise in the educational, training, and developmental needs of youth, particularly disadvantaged. Ramirez-Garvin is a Co-Executive Director for the Education Justice Alliance and was previously the Executive Director for ISLA (Immersion for Spanish Language Acquisition).

###