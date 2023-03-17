INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ("Fidelity" or the "Company") FIS common stock between February 9, 2021 and February 10, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Fidelity investors have until May 5, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On August 4, 2022, Fidelity announced that its Chief Financial Officer planned to step down as Corporate Executive Vice President and CFO. On this news, Fidelity's stock price fell $7.56, or 7.3%, to close at $96.57 per share on August 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 3, 2022, the Company reported that its Merchant Solutions segment – specifically, its latest acquisition, Worldpay – had suffered a "margin contraction of 430 basis points." On this news, Fidelity's stock price fell $22.29, or 28%, to close at $56.79 per share on November 3, 2022.

Then, on February 13, 2023, Fidelity announced that it would spin off Worldpay, and in the process, the Company recognized a $17.6 billion write-down on the asset. On this news, Fidelity's stock price fell $9.43, or 12.5%, to close at $66.00 per share on February 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the integration of Worldpay was not ahead of schedule; (2) the integration of Worldpay was not successfully completed during the Class Period; (3) the increases in revenue synergies were not driven by the Worldpay integration; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

